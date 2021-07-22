Late for Work 7/22: Three Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer

Looking at the Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer

The prevailing opinion is that the Ravens need a more consistent passing attack to take their high-scoring offense to an even higher level and advance past the divisional round of the playoffs.

To that end, the Ravens haven given Lamar Jackson more weapons this offseason and patched up their offensive line. For the Ravens to get to the Super Bowl, however, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer says they'll also need more from Jackson as a passer.

Shaffer identified three areas where Jackson can improve in 2021. Here are some excerpts:

Deep shots

"He is not a bad downfield thrower, nor is he an especially good one, either. He has the arm strength to pump balls 30, 40, 50 yards through the air, but his mechanics are prone to breakdowns, and his receivers have rarely bailed him out. The strangest quirk of Jackson's downfield efficiency is that, in his two seasons as a full-time starter, he has been significantly better when pressured than when not. In 2019, he finished first in the NFL in passer rating on throws of at least 20 air yards when pressured (123.7), and 15th when not pressured (96.3). Last season, he was again No. 1 on pressured drop-backs (151.4) and 33rd otherwise (50.7) on deep throws."

Man-to-man coverage

"Bad luck accounted for some of Jackson's regression [against man coverage last year]. His throws were far more often on-target in 2020 (78.9%, 11th overall) than during his MVP-caliber 2019 (74.3%). Wide receivers Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and Miles Boykin and tight end Mark Andrews combined to drop seven of Jackson's 58 passes against man coverage last season, for a dreadful 12.1% team-wide rate. His lower touchdown rate (13.2% to 8.6%), meanwhile, was largely inevitable. … Odds are that Jackson's 2020 struggles against man coverage were an anomaly. With more talent out wide, Jackson should bounce back in a big way."

Out and corner routes

"On out routes and corner routes [last season], both patterns that take wide receivers to the sideline, Jackson had a 63.5 passer rating (33rd among quarterbacks with 20-plus attempts) and more interceptions than touchdowns. By every metric, Jackson's 2020 was a step down from his 2019, when he was both accurate (68.3%) and turnover-averse (no interceptions). He completed only 57.5% of his attempted out and corner routes last season — though three drops by Brown didn't help — and his on-target rate was 33rd in the NFL."