Late for Work 7/27: Predictions for Ravens' Toughest Roster Decisions

Why the Offense Regressed in 2020 and How It Can Bounce Back in 2021

The Ravens averaged nearly 30 points per game last season, but the offense was not the record-setting juggernaut it was in 2019.

NBC Sports Edge's Warren Sharp took a deep dive into why the offense wasn't as potent last year. He concluded that opposing defenses took Lamar Jackson out of the run game unless the Ravens were in three-wide sets (11 personnel), and the team missed tight end Hayden Hurst far more than expected. (Hurst was traded prior to the start of the season for a second-round pick that turned into J.K. Dobbins.)

The Ravens couldn't utilize 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver), which was their most efficient grouping in 2019.

"After a 2019 season which featured Jackson running wild from both 11 personnel and all the heavy sets the Ravens use at the fifth highest rate in the NFL, defenses took all of those runs away from Lamar," Sharp wrote. "If the Ravens were in heavy sets, they tried to stop Lamar on the ground, first and foremost. Even if you add scrambles back to the mix, and look at every run from Jackson out of anything but 11 personnel other than QB kneels and sneaks, it was a huge decline.

"Defenses took away Lamar, left the Ravens RBs to put up well above average numbers, but refused to let Lamar beat them on the ground in personnel groupings that didn't scream pass play." (Jackson still managed to become the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.)

If Sharp is aware of these issues, one can rest assured that the Ravens' brain trust is as well.

"They have high expectations of this team and so do I. Many of these issues are fixable," Sharp wrote.

Sharp cited the upgraded receiving corps and revamped offensive line as reasons to be optimistic about the Ravens' offense being better in 2021, and he called the acquisition of tight end Josh Oliver a "very underrated move."