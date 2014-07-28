Late For Work 7/28: Awesome Bet Between Joe Flacco, Steve Smith ... Flacco Is Winning

Former San Jose State cornerback and Baltimore native Brandon Driver tried out Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.

"By all accounts, the workout went well for the cousin of former Maryland basketball star Juan Dixon, who's now an assistant coach for the Terps," Wilson wrote. "Although the Parkville graduate wasn't immediately signed to a contract, the Ravens told him to stay in shape in case they need to sign another cornerback."

Driver, 26, hasn't made it onto an NFL team yet, instead playing with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and the San Jose Sabercats of the Arena Football League. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon his senior year at San Jose State, which hurt his audition for NFL scouts the following spring.

"I'm 100 percent now, but the timing was bad for the injury obviously," Driver told Wilson. "I feel great now. I've been working out hard and just need a chance."

Driver was a former junior college All-American, recording 50 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in 17 games at San Jose State. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder said he "would love" to play for his hometown Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are awaiting the return of Lardarius Webb (back spasms) and Chykie Brown (hamstring). Aaron Ross was put on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles, and Dominque Franks made it to the field for the first time in training camp after he passed his conditioning test Sunday.

Asa Jackson was moved to the No. 2 corner over the weekend with all the injuries taking people down.

"Biggest area of concern right now is cornerback," wrote WBAL's Gerry Sandusky.

Even when Webb and Brown return, analysts still question whether the Ravens have an answer for the No. 3 cornerback spot.

"Still having my doubts whether the #Ravens' No. 3 cornerback is on the roster right now," tweeted WNST's Luke Jones. "Chykie Brown has really struggled early on."

Added ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "One of the lasting images of the first three days of camp has been Brown getting beat on deep passes. It happened twice Saturday, when Jacoby Jones and Steve Smith both caught throws downfield against Brown."

Suggs 'Far And Away' The Best

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was "far and away" the best Raven on the field Sunday, with neither offensive tackle Eugene Monroe or Rick Wagner able to "deal with him," tweeted The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Suggs put on show, as he "dominated" the starting offensive tackles, and just in case anyone missed it, he let everyone one know it vocally.

The same was true Saturday, when Flacco got past Monroe and would have had a clean shot on Flacco had it been a real game. Suggs pulled up, and shouted,* *"I don't want to get my coach fired!"

'Simple Logic' Behind Will Hill Signing

Many pundits have questioned the Ravens' decision to sign free safety Will Hill.

The day after news broke that running back Ray Rice would be suspended two games, they signed the free safety, who is already suspended for six games for violating the league's drug policies.

"Why add a player with so many off-field problems, including an arrest last year for failure to pay child support, one day after running back Ray Rice was suspended for two games for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy?" asked Wilson.

"All valid questions, but there's a simple logic behind the transaction. First, there's no financial risk by signing Hill to a one-year, $570,000 contract with no guaranteed money or signing bonus. If Hill has another misstep, the Ravens can simply cut him and move on without any regrets.

"Hill amounts to a no-risk insurance policy. What if there's an injury to starters Darian Stewart or Matt Elam? Or what if they're not playing well? Under those scenarios, Hill could provide a midseason lift to the secondary."

On the field, Hill is "extremely" gifted, and was in line to start for the New York Giants this year. At 24 years old, he has a big upside.

And* *Hill is aware that if he squanders this opportunity his NFL career could be over.

"Do the Ravens worry about the public relations aspect of signing Hill after all the negative fallout from Rice's felony aggravated assault case involving his then-fiancee whom he later married?" asked Wilson. "Or signing a player with baggage after a rocky offseason where five players were arrested?

"Obviously not to the point that it stopped them from signing Hill."

