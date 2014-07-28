Late For Work 7/28: Awesome Bet Between Joe Flacco, Steve Smith ... Flacco Is Winning

Jul 28, 2014 at 02:19 AM
28_LFW_FlaccoSmithBet_news.jpg


Awesome Bet Between Joe Flacco, Steve Smith … Flacco Is Winning

Who is better at reading opposing defenses: quarterback Joe Flacco or receiver Steve Smith Sr.?

The two teammates have set out to prove their superiority, and so far, it's the franchise quarterback who is beating the 14-year veteran pass catcher.

Flacco and Smith wager $25 coffee cards when they disagree on making on-field reads, MMQB.com's Peter King discovered when he visited Ravens training camp last week.

"Case in point: Smith and Flacco viewed one adjusted Smith route differently, causing an errant throw; Smith said he was reading a Cover-2 alignment by the defense," wrote King. "Flacco said it was Cover-3. They went to the videotape."

The winner?

Well, the film revealed two corners covering the deep third of either side of the field. The free safety dropped to the deep middle.

Thus, it was Flacco who was right. And it wasn't the first time.

Flacco apparently has a two-coffee card lead on Smith.

"Oh, and Smith pays up —* *usually the next day," King wrote.

It should be noted that Flacco has yet to throw a pick during the first four days of training camp, which is a good sign after he threw a career-high 22 last year.

As for Smith, in addition to having glue on his hands out on the field, he might be the most entertaining Raven on social media. He is putting his impressive camp practices on blast for all of his critics to see, and is playing up "The Law Firm."

After another great practice to all my critics. Age is only a number! #agent89 #ravennation #iceUpson pic.twitter.com/rLrvwOEEEn — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) July 26, 2014

#Thelawfirm is ready to handle the work load!!! Open for business #ravennation #agent89 @TorreySmithWR pic.twitter.com/kUNfiBxtIP — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) July 28, 2014

Ravens Try Out Another Cornerback

The Ravens suddenly have an injury-riddled cornerback position, and that's on top of still potentially looking for a No. 3 corner for the season.

So it's not very surprising to see reports that the team is auditioning another corner.

Former San Jose State cornerback and Baltimore native Brandon Driver tried out Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.

"By all accounts, the workout went well for the cousin of former Maryland basketball star Juan Dixon, who's now an assistant coach for the Terps," Wilson wrote. "Although the Parkville graduate wasn't immediately signed to a contract, the Ravens told him to stay in shape in case they need to sign another cornerback."

Driver, 26, hasn't made it onto an NFL team yet, instead playing with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and the San Jose Sabercats of the Arena Football League. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon his senior year at San Jose State, which hurt his audition for NFL scouts the following spring.

"I'm 100 percent now, but the timing was bad for the injury obviously," Driver told Wilson. "I feel great now. I've been working out hard and just need a chance."

Driver was a former junior college All-American, recording 50 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in 17 games at San Jose State. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder said he "would love" to play for his hometown Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are awaiting the return of Lardarius Webb (back spasms) and Chykie Brown (hamstring). Aaron Ross was put on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles, and Dominque Franks made it to the field for the first time in training camp after he passed his conditioning test Sunday.

Asa Jackson was moved to the No. 2 corner over the weekend with all the injuries taking people down.

"Biggest area of concern right now is cornerback," wrote WBAL's Gerry Sandusky.

Even when Webb and Brown return, analysts still question whether the Ravens have an answer for the No. 3 cornerback spot.

"Still having my doubts whether the #Ravens' No. 3 cornerback is on the roster right now," tweeted WNST's Luke Jones. "Chykie Brown has really struggled early on."

Added ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "One of the lasting images of the first three days of camp has been Brown getting beat on deep passes. It happened twice Saturday, when Jacoby Jones and Steve Smith both caught throws downfield against Brown."

Suggs 'Far And Away' The Best

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was "far and away" the best Raven on the field Sunday, with neither offensive tackle Eugene Monroe or Rick Wagner able to "deal with him," tweeted The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Suggs put on show, as he "dominated" the starting offensive tackles, and just in case anyone missed it, he let everyone one know it vocally.

The same was true Saturday, when Flacco got past Monroe and would have had a clean shot on Flacco had it been a real game. Suggs pulled up, and shouted,* *"I don't want to get my coach fired!"

'Simple Logic' Behind Will Hill Signing

Many pundits have questioned the Ravens' decision to sign free safety Will Hill.

The day after news broke that running back Ray Rice would be suspended two games, they signed the free safety, who is already suspended for six games for violating the league's drug policies.

"Why add a player with so many off-field problems, including an arrest last year for failure to pay child support, one day after running back Ray Rice was suspended for two games for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy?" asked Wilson.

"All valid questions, but there's a simple logic behind the transaction. First, there's no financial risk by signing Hill to a one-year, $570,000 contract with no guaranteed money or signing bonus. If Hill has another misstep, the Ravens can simply cut him and move on without any regrets.

"Hill amounts to a no-risk insurance policy. What if there's an injury to starters Darian Stewart or Matt Elam? Or what if they're not playing well? Under those scenarios, Hill could provide a midseason lift to the secondary."

On the field, Hill is "extremely" gifted, and was in line to start for the New York Giants this year. At 24 years old, he has a big upside.

And* *Hill is aware that if he squanders this opportunity his NFL career could be over.

"Do the Ravens worry about the public relations aspect of signing Hill after all the negative fallout from Rice's felony aggravated assault case involving his then-fiancee whom he later married?" asked Wilson. "Or signing a player with baggage after a rocky offseason where five players were arrested?

"Obviously not to the point that it stopped them from signing Hill."

Quick Hits

  • "Cornerbacks have been more physical in this training camp compared to previous ones," wrote Mike Preston. "During one play, Jimmy Smith never allowed receiver Deonte Thompson to get off the line of scrimmage." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Jimmy Smith is not optimistic about a contract extension. [ESPN]
  • Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro says his destruction of property case will be resolved soon. "No, I don't have to go to court," Taliaferro said. "It's dismissed. It will be soon." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Former Ravens linebacker Rolando McClain was impressive in his Cowboys debut. [ESPN]
  • Baltimore County police believe they have identified the man who videotaped himself urinating on former Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell's grave, and prosecutors are reviewing the case with charges possible early next week. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • After work at tackle, the Ravens' Ryan Jensen is back at guard 'for good.' [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Having lost weight, Jah Reid is competing for the right tackle job again. Reid is entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract. "I'm going to do my best and compete," Reid said. "It feels really good. I'm glad to get a couple reps and knock off some rust and get ready to go. It's always disappointing to suffer an injury and a setback like that and not be able to practice. You feel like you're a little behind, but these couple of days I'm making up a little bit what I missed out on. No restrictions, I'm ready to go. I'm feeling good. I'm getting my wind back." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • "Right guard Marshal Yanda struggled with a shoulder injury most of last season but it doesn't appear to be a problem through the first two days of training camp," Preston wrote. "Yanda doesn't take a play off. He plays at full tilt through every play and every drill. He has been playing like a man who has something to prove." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • John Harbaugh said running back Bernard Pierce is seizing the opportunity in front of him, and it appears Jeff Zrebiec agrees, writing, "The way that the third-year back has hit the hole and initiated contact is a good indication that Pierce isn't concerned — mentally or physically — with the strength of his surgically-repaired right shoulder. His quick cuts and shiftiness speak to the importance of his offseason workout regimen and just how dangerous he could be in new coordinator Gary Kubiak's offense, which emphasizes a power running game." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • @GerrySandusky: The young Ravens player who intrigues me most is rookie WR Michael Campanaro. Crazy quickness. Big vertical. Potential impact player. [Twitter]
  • @GerrySandusky: Observations continued: RT Rick Wagner looks solid. Oline much improved. [Twitter]
  • @MikePreston: On the first day of contact, rookie DT was outstanding. Showed a lot of raw power and explosion in pass rushing drills. [Twitter]
  • @RavensInsider: New safety Will Hill intercepted rookie quarterback Keith Wenning today [Twitter]
  • @RavensInsider: Ravens sold out their single-game tickets for 1st four home games in 30 minutes Friday. Limited number available for last four home games [Twitter]
  • @EdBouchette [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]: Roethlisberger, once suspended 4 games by NFL, on Ray Rice's 2-games: "We all know the league has its reasons for things .'' [Twitter]
  • @RavensCommunity: We had such an awesome day today at @ravens training camp thanks to our amazing guest families from @CaseyCares! [Twitter]
28_LFW_CaseyCares_instory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising