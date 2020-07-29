Late for Work 7/29: Bold Prediction Has Rookie Devin Duvernay Starting at Receiver

"The Ravens have a talented and versatile group of defensive backs, but they also have a defensive scheme that uses them to attack unlike any other in football," PFF's Steve Palazzolo wrote. "The Ravens led the league in blitz rate last season (41%), but they also led in the percentage of six- and seven-man rushes. Six different defensive backs on the team rushed the passer at least 15 times, with safety Chuck Clark being sent to attack 106 times over the year, the most among defensive backs in the league."

Three players – Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Earl Thomas III – made up almost half of the Ravens' selections on the NFL Network Top 100 Players list.

The Ravens were able to blitz so much because of the talent in the secondary. Humphrey and Peters played at an All-Pro level, matching up against some of the league's top receivers.

Humphrey did it playing primarily as a slot cornerback, and Tavon Young's return will allow him to move back outside.

"Humphrey is one of the best corners in the league in man coverage, with only Stephon Gilmore having a higher PFF grade in single-coverage situations last season," Palazzolo added. "Humphrey, Peters and Jimmy Smith represent one of the best corner trios in the league, while Young will be hoping to make it back from injury and contribute."

As Palazzolo noted, the talent isn't limited to the cornerbacks. Clark and Thomas make up a solid safety duo in the back of the defense.

"Thomas has been the prototype for the single-high free safety for his entire career, but he has been given more opportunities to line up all over the field in Baltimore," Palazzolo wrote. "... The Ravens have an elite defense that has been built back to front, with resources plowed into the secondary as more and more evidence surfaces as to the importance of coverage."

Tributes Pour in for Baltimore Superfan Mo Gaba

No one had a brighter smile or a more infectious laugh than Mo Gaba. He could light up a room, and loved Baltimore sports more than anyone.