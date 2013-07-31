Late For Work 7/31: Comparing Dennis Pitta's Hip Injury To Bo Jackson's

Experts confirmed to The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec that Pitta should be able to return to action next season. One specialist, who hasn't personally met with Pitta, even said he believed the 28-year-old veteran could play again in 2013 based off reports from the MRI.

So what is the difference between Pitta's hip injury and Jackson's?

When Jackson began the rehab process – which Pitta will start in six to eight weeks – he developed avascular necrosis, "a disease resulting from the interruption of blood supply to the femoral head," Zrebiec explained.

"In Bo Jackson's case, he had a blood supply issue, and when that happens, sometimes you can get damage to the head of the ball-and-socket joint. And when that starts to break down, then the next thing you have to do is consider doing some kind of joint replacement," Dr. Daryl Osbahr, an orthopedic surgeon at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, told Zrebiec. "In trying to resume activities, when the blood supply has been compromised, that's when you get into more of a long-term issue. The hope of someone who had a hip dislocation is taking them into surgery in a very expeditious fashion, getting the hip relocated, treating any associated injuries and then the blood supply is something that over time hopefully maintains itself."

That's exactly what the Ravens did with Pitta.

Immediately after the injury, Pitta was taken to a local hospital, where he had surgery Saturday night. Doctors removed a bone fragment and popped his hip back into place. Osbahr emphasized quick surgery can better ensure blood to the area isn't compromised.

The other important factors Pitta has in his favor are that he didn't have any ligament or cartilage damage, and doctors reportedly didn't have to cut through muscle tissue to remove the bone fragment.

"The most important thing that determines whether this athlete will recover completely or return this year is whether or not there is any damage to the soft tissues, and by that I mean the cartilage in the ball and in the socket," Dr. William Long, medical director of Orthopedic Computer Surgery Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, told Zrebiec. "If it's true that the cartilage is OK, he can recover completely because a fracture can heal stronger than it was before. The cartilage, if it's damaged, you'd never recover. You don't get cartilage back."

Added Ochiai: "It's still a long road ahead of him, but with a young athlete in his prime, that should be a positive factor and help him get back out there. The biggest thing is what happened already with a fast response to the injury to stabilize the hip joint. Now is the time for rest, recovery and rehabilitation to return to health."

Ihedigbo Feels Terrible, But Shouldn't Be Blamed

Is there anyone that feels worse about Pitta's injury than safety James Ihedigbo?

He was the person defending Pitta when he went down in the end zone, but he shouldn't get the blame for the unfortunate accident.

WNST's Glenn Clark had Ihedigbo on his program to allow the seven-year veteran to clarify what really happened.

"Let's get it out of the way," Clark said. "A lot people said, 'Oh man, Ihedigbo collided with Pitta, it's his fault.' What really happened on Saturday? I know that it was eating at you a little bit afterwards."

"Yeah, you know, I felt terrible about it," Ihedigbo responded. "It's a tough thing that happened, losing such a phenomenal player as Pitta. But collision – I mean, it was more like just a jump ball. We were going for the ball in the back of the end zone. He tried to go for a great catch. He just landed awkwardly on his leg. Anytime that happens … it's one of those things that looks like a routine fall, but just the way he just twisted kind of, you know, he got hurt.

"It's kind of [a] tragedy. It's one of those things that it's a freak accident on the field, but it's the game we play. Any person can get it. It could have been me that got hurt in that situation. Unfortunately it was Dennis. We as a team, and I know me personally, [have] been praying for him every day. He's a fighter; he's going to get back to better than he was before. It just sucks that we lost him."

330-Pound Raven Shows Off Six Pack

When an ice cream truck surprisingly showed up at the end of training camp practice Monday, second-year offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele stayed far away.

That's partly because he wasn't invited to partake – only the defensive players were invited after winning practice – but also because he was concerned about maintaining his physique.

"I got to watch my figure," he said. "I can't be eating ice cream."

What good is an impressive figure if you can't show it off? And show it off Osemele did.