Late For Work 7/7: Bold Prediction For Ravens Season Opener

And quarterback Joe Flacco will get some personal redemption, predicts Dameshek.

He sees Flacco producing a whopping four touchdowns, with one score each to newly signed weapons Steve Smith Sr. and Owen Daniels.

Not only would such an outing for Flacco erase the three-pick performance he had in last year's season-ending loss to Cincy, but it would be only the second time in his career to throw four touchdowns (the first was in December 2009). It would also be a ringing endorsement of General Manager Ozzie Newsome's offseason moves and the new offensive led by Gary Kubiak.

"They are going to be a pass-first team all season long," Dameshek boldy said of Kubiak's traditionally run-first offense. "Joe Flacco leads the way, throwing the ball first. The running game will be an afterthought in Baltimore in 2014."

And while we're dreaming in July of a storybook opening, it gets even better when analyst Willie McGinest gives his bold predictions.

He says Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel will win the starting job, go into Heinz Field and upset the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens start the season with a win AND the Bengals and Steelers lose? Not too shabby.

What are your bold predictions for Week 1?

Most Underrated Raven 'Gonna Blow Up'

He tied a rookie franchise record for touchdowns, but still flies under the radar.

With big names like Torrey Smith, Steve Smith, Dennis Pitta, Jacoby Jones and even Daniels coming to many minds as the top targets for Flacco, second-year receiver Marlon Brown often is forgotten about.

That is why former Ravens receiver turned broadcaster Qadry Ismail believes that Brown is the Ravens' most underrated player.

"As much as we talk about these other guys, I think it's going to be Marlon Brown that's going to have a great impact for this new offense that's going to be installed for Joe Flacco," Ismail told CSN. "Marlon Brown – very, very underrated."

Ismail specifically pointed to Brown's versatility as what sets him apart.

He can produce in the slot, but can also get separation from corners on the outside. With seven touchdowns as a rookie, he obviously also has keen awareness in the red zone. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Brown also has the size and catching radius that makes him a big target quarterbacks like.

What's in store for Brown next season after 49 receptions for 524 yards in Year 1?