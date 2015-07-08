Late For Work 7/8: Steve Bisciotti Gives Real Reason Ray Lewis Retired

Bisciotti: Coaching Is Beneath Lewis

One last tidbit on Lewis from Bisciotti …

While Ravens fans would love to see Lewis come back to the organization to help develop and inspire young players as a coach, Bisciotti doesn't see that happening.

In fact, Bisciotti seems to prefer that it NOT happen because, he says, it would be beneath what Lewis is capable of.

"I figured that he had a higher ceiling than this motioning to the Ravens headquarters],” Bisciotti said. “I didn’t see us being able to tap all of his energy and vision in a coaching position. I thought that [would be beneath him.

"Would you rather have anybody else in the middle of Baltimore in the middle of those riots? That kind of says it all. You can talk about ESPN and they're paying him more than I pay linebacker coaches. And he's free to explore dozens of business opportunities all at the same time with that job that is not a full-time job."

Offensive Stability Could Be Huge In AFC North

After losing Gary Kubiak, Torrey Smith and Owen Daniels, it feels like the Ravens offense has undergone major changes.

But as The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec points out, Baltimore will actually enjoy quite a bit of offensive stability in 2015 as the unit gets nine of its 11 offensive starters back.

"[That] is significant in the salary cap era," Zrebiec wrote.

The Ravens will need all the benefits that come with that continuity because two of the Ravens' top AFC North competitors – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals – are also bringing back virtually the same starting offenses from last season.

Zrebiec believes the team that best capitalizes off their promising offense could end up with the 2015 division crown.

"[T]he winner might just be the team that's able to build off the offensive numbers that it put up last year," wrote Zrebiec.

Which Free-Agent Acquisition Will Make Biggest Impact?

The Ravens were just being the Ravens this offseason, signing under-the-radar free agents to help supplement the foundation of the team.

Three of the most notable were safety Kendrick Lewis, cornerback Kyle Arrington and backup quarterback Matt Schaub. ESPN asked its writers from the AFC North to debate which of these additions will have the biggest impact in Baltimore.

The hope among Ravens fans is that Schaub doesn't have a chance to impact the team too much, because if he's on the field it means Joe Flacco isn't. If Flacco can continue his seven-year streak without missing a start, that will limit Schaub.

So that mostly leaves the debate between Arrington and Lewis. There's an argument to be made for each.

"Lewis will make the biggest impact," wrote Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler. "He fits the Ravens' identity the best. He's a tough player who offsets his lack of speed (recorded a 4.73-second 40 time) with run support, good hitting ability and ballhawk skills. He has recorded nine interceptions and five forced fumbles in five seasons. Lewis is durable, too. He has started 66 of 69 games played. Arrington is a smart pickup and has started games for the New England Patriots, but it's interesting to me that New England wouldn't pay what the Ravens did (three years, $7 million) despite its obvious need for cornerback help after the departure of Darrelle Revis."

Bengals reporter Coley Harvey countered in favor of Arrington: "I'll go with Arrington. The former undrafted free agent still has a few years left in his career, and he certainly has ability remaining even if the Patriots weren't keen on keeping him around. His tackle numbers were down in 2014, but he also missed a couple of games for the first time since his rookie year in 2009. Baltimore needs help in its secondary, and Arrington's addition ought to be noticeable."