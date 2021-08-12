Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson 'Looks As If He's Been at Camp the Whole Time'

Lamar Jackson 'Looks As If He's Been at Camp the Whole Time'

While Lamar Jackson was at home recovering from his second bout of COVID-19, he spent much of the time catching z's. Since Jackson's return to practice last Saturday, however, his receivers have been catching passes from him for TD's.

Expectations for Jackson were tempered due to the physical toll the virus took on him, but the Ravens quarterback has hit the ground running, both literally and figuratively.

"While the Ravens suited up for their first eight full-team practices of the summer, Jackson could barely stay awake at times," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "He acknowledged it was hard to attend meetings virtually because the fatigue from COVID-19 caused him to sleep much of the day. … But, from his first snap back, Jackson looked as if he had been at camp the whole time."

"Even though his snaps have been reduced as the Ravens ease him back, Jackson has been throwing deep shots to his favorite target Mark Andrews and running when pass-rushers get too close like he's done for the previous three seasons."

Jackson did more than just sleep during his quarantine. He had some makeshift practices in his backyard, where he worked on his footwork and threw 20-yard passes to his cousins.

"[I was] just trying to fire the ball as much as I can," Jackson said, "so I can come back and Coach doesn't look at me like, 'You didn't do anything. You didn't try to work.' But I did. I think I did pretty good."

Jackson also put in the work before the start of training camp.

"Jackson had built plenty of momentum this offseason," Hensley wrote. "His final practice of the spring was his best, and he then had workouts with teammates in Florida and Arizona. Jackson also worked with Adam Dedeaux, a throwing mechanics expert and founder of 3DQB, which has worked with half of the quarterbacks starting in the NFL."

The excitement for what is expected to be an improved passing game has been somewhat dampened by injuries to multiple key wide receivers in training camp, but Jackson picking up right where he left off is some welcome good news.

"Through Jackson's first three practices of training camp, the former NFL MVP has shown his speed — scrambling on the field as well as making up for missed time off of it," Hensley wrote. "Jackson has completed 44 of 67 throws in seven-on-seven and full-team drills, and his completion rate would jump well over 70% if not for the handful of dropped passes. He put a lot of velocity on his throws Monday and showed great touch Tuesday when he went over the top of the defense to hit Sammy Watkins."

Jackson was sharp again in practice yesterday.