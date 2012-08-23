Late For Work 8/23: Steelers Ryan Clark Doesn't Hate Ravens, Buuut…

"Dont cut the dreads!!! The dreads make you look like The Preditor!" added @DomZenga.

"is it because everyone tries to tackle players by the hair," asked @BrianAintLyin.

"would be interesting to see how you look without the dreads," said @ChelleLilBmore.

You'll probably remember that the debate about whether Smith should cut his hair flared up last season when Bengals defender Adam Jones tackled Smith from behind by pulling him to the ground with a hand full of hair. Smith would have easily taken gotten a touchdown on the play if his long dreads weren't there to grab.

And @ChelleLilBmore, here are some photoshopped images of Smith with a variety of hair styles created by Flock member MMatt at that time. This might give you a better idea of what he'll look like.

Jags Game Offers Best Look At Starter Battles

The preseason is primarily used to evaluate bubble players and decide the final 53-man roster.

But with the starters getting three quarters of action tonight, it will be fans' final chance to get a good look at some the key battles for starting roles.

CSNBaltimore.com's Bo Smolka is interested in scoping out these five:

Bobbie Williams vs. Jah Reid vs. Kelechi Osemele for left guard: "Williams is the presumed starter, but the 12-year veteran has been bothered at times by swelling in his surgically repaired ankle. … Osemele, who has also gotten work at tackle, could be the starter Thursday night, but look for Williams to be there in Week 1."

Cary Williams vs. Jimmy Smith for right cornerback: "This was considered one of the top battles of camp, and it's fair to say it's still undecided. Neither has seized the job, and both have struggled against elite receivers in the first two preseason games."

Terence Cody vs. Ma'ake Kemoeatu for nose tackle: "This wasn't projected to be a battle, but Kemoeatu continues to have a strong camp and Harbaugh implied that he could be the starter."

Courtney Upshaw vs. Albert McClellan for rush linebacker: "The former practice squad player [McClellan], who started one game last season, has started both preseason games and seems to have a slight edge over Upshaw for now, though the Ravens' depth chart continues to list Upshaw on the top line."

Billy Cundiff vs. Justin Tucker for kicker: "Oh boy. This is going to be one tough call for the Ravens front office."

Hensley: Ravens Won't Pursue Free Agent RB, Will Cut Allen

Even with a tight competition for the backup role to running back Ray Rice, speculation hasn't completely died about whether the Ravens will look to the market and bring in a veteran backup like they've had with Willis McGahee and Ricky Williams the past two years.

But when asked if he thinks the Ravens will look to add a free agent, ESPN's Jamison Hensley said he thinks that third-round selection Bernard Pierce has done enough to win the job.

"The Ravens want Pierce to win that job. It looks like he's going to be the guy at No. 2 behind Rice," he wrote in a live chat with fans.

Beyond Rice and Pierce, the AFC North blogger thinks the rest of the lineup has been decided and sees second year player Anthony Allen as the odd man out.

"It's Rice, Pierce, [Bobby] Rainey," he wrote. "Anthony Allen will get cut."

Quick Hits