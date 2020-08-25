Late for Work 8/25: Calais Campbell Says Offenses 'Should Have Fear in Their Hearts'

Ravens Have Built Winning Culture That's Well-Prepared to Handle Adversity

Head Coach John Harbaugh has made it clear that the Ravens are moving forward after parting ways with Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, and he reiterated that point with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Our statement is gonna stand as it is," Harbaugh said. "The only thing I'd say from my perspective, I guess, is I'd wish Earl and his family the best, and I'd just leave it at that."

Breer said Harbaugh has established a winning culture in Baltimore that has the team well-prepared to handle any kind of adversity.

"As for Harbaugh's intention of moving on, I don't think finding guys to follow him will be a problem either," Breer wrote. "In fact, on the day I was out there – Saturday – the team was less than 24 hours removed from the incident, and without QB Lamar Jackson (he got a maintenance day), and practice was as smooth and efficient as any coach could've hoped for, even as the internet was buzzing about the drama.

"It looked, very much, like the team that was football's best over the first five months of the 2019 season, and whether it was Mark Ingram's constant chirping, or Brandon Williams' playful heckling of kicker Justin Tucker during a field-goal period, it seemed pretty clear that all the personality and swagger the Ravens had last year remains intact."

Harbaugh said the strong team chemistry is the result of a concerted effort by the organization to target players and coaches with specific qualities.

"You can have good chemistry when you have the right kind of people together," Harbaugh said. "We pretty much understand the type of players we like, the type of coaches we like, the values we set, the personality, the work ethic we look for. And that shared understanding of what it takes to be successful drives all that, I think. Then you have good guys who love to compete like Lamar and Mark Ingram and others that glue it all together."