Late for Work 8/26: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Possibly Getting 'Figured Out'

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Possibly Getting 'Figured Out'

The buzzworthy topic of conversation this week has been about ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler saying "a lot of people around the league" are telling him "this might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

Fowler went more in-depth on the subject during an appearance on Glenn Clark Radio Tuesday.

"I think the questions that some teams have is if they get behind, can Lamar throw 40, 50 times and win games and bring them from behind with his arm," said Fowler, who surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. "That is a legitimate question, and I don't know the answer to that. Maybe he answers that this year, and I hope he does."

Jackson was ranked as the eighth-best quarterback in the league in the survey. That's a pretty high placement for a player who's being figured out.

"He's a heck of a player and without question a top-seven-to-10 quarterback in the NFL," Fowler said. "When you win an MVP in Year 2, the expectation is this guy's going to be one of the best. I just don't think most teams view him that way, fair or not. He doesn't get a lot of top-five votes when you talk to every team in the league. It's just the way it is, and that's OK. That doesn't mean you can't win a championship with him. He's a great player."

While it's true that Fowler was simply relaying what "a lot of people" were saying about Jackson, we can't let him completely off the hook.

Fowler said that whether Jackson can lead the Ravens to victory if he has to throw 40-50 times a game is a legitimate question, but it's actually not. Well, unless Jackson is being held to a different standard than every other quarterback, which often seems to be the case.

Using Pro Football Reference's Stathead tool, USA Today's Doug Farrar noted that in the 661 games from 1950-2021 in which quarterbacks threw 50-plus passes in a game, their winning percentage in those games is .215.

"So, what is it that we're trying to accomplish with this cherry-picked concept? Are we doing more than simply trying to find another reason to criticize Lamar Jackson for something else we wouldn't expect other quarterbacks to do?" Farrar wrote. "Because unless you're Tom Brady, who's managed to come out on the winning side of 19 different games in which he attempted 50 or more passes (an amazing 13.3% of all 'quarterback wins' in such circumstances), this particular ding is very much out of left field.