Late for Work 8/27: Young Wide Receiver Corps Could Take Passing Offense to New Heights

With the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns just 17 days away, time is running out for rookies Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips to beat out Fluker for playing time early in the season, Kasinitz wrote.

One player not mentioned by Kasinitz is Ben Powers. The 2019 fourth-round pick was inactive for all but one game last season and appears to have his work cut out for him.

"It was expected that Powers would get a long look for the starting right guard job, but there's been no evidence that he's really been in the mix," Zrebiec wrote. "He's also had his hands full with [rookie defensive tackle Justin] Madubuike during workouts."

Kasinitz said the biggest question might exist at center.