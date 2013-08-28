Late For Work 8/28: Joe Flacco Banners Vandalized In Denver (Video)

Case For/Against Bubble WRs

It's unclear exactly how many wide receivers the Ravens will keep on the roster this season, but WNST's Luke Jones believes all remaining eight could conceivably make it through the final cuts if coaches determine they contribute enough on offensive and special teams.

"Eight receivers would certainly be a stretch, but it's not difficult envisioning scenarios in which seven wideouts crack the 53-man roster without too much trouble," wrote Jones.

In the likely scenario that all eight don't make it, Jones makes a case for and against each of the five bubble receivers:

Tandon Doss, 2011 4th-round pick

For: healthy option behind Stokley, has practiced well over last three years, Ravens don't give up easily on high draft picks

Against: underwhelming preseason, rookies outperformed him in games with fewer opportunities, limited special teams contributions

Marlon Brown, 2013 undrafted free agentFor: *stood out more than other young WRs with limited opportunities with first-team offense, can't teach 6-foot-5 height, red-zone potential, solid routes, consistent hands, Ravens would have a hard time sneaking him through waivers after standout nationally-televised performance

*Against: *it was only one preseason game, didn't live up to expectations at Georgia, potential rookie wall*

Aaron Mellette, 2013 7th-round pickFor: very productive at the FCS level, two touchdown catches in first two preseason games, Ravens don't like to cut draft picks, consistent hands, improved route running

Against: *didn't standout while playing with starters against Carolina, pushed back on short route, unimpressive special teams contributions

LaQuan Williams, 2011 undrafted free agentFor: *best special teams player of bubble wide receivers, hard worker, flashes at receiver

*Against: *lack of consistency, speed and size, can be replaced on special teams

Deonte Thompson, 2012 undrafted free agent*For: *fastest of the group, speedy option in the slot when healthy, contributes in return game and coverage units on special teams, performed well in practice prior to injury

*Against: *has college reputation as an inconsistent pass catcher, injury makes him a tough sell over preseason standouts, injured foot could make him a candidate for injured reserve

Thompson Not Ruled Out

While putting Thompson on injured reserve would certainly help make roster decisions at wide receiver easier, that may not be the direction the Ravens are going.

The team has yet to give an update on Thompson's sprained foot, but The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson is reporting that his foot is improving.

The speedy receiver may miss the final preseason game, but he has not been ruled out for the season opener in Denver.

Center Battle Ongoing

After center A.Q. Shipley's rocky performance in his start against the Falcons (flagged twice for 20 yards), the popular consensus is that Gino Gradkowski has got the starting role nearly locked up.

But as Carroll County Times' Matt Zenitz pointed out, the competition is still ongoing.

"It's still a very, very competitive situation," Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell said Monday. "Obviously nothing's been determined at this point, so it's still a battle going on. … It's a real tight race."

Shipley told Wilson that the Ravens haven't told him anything yet about the decision on who will start Week 1.

Remember Uproar About Flacco's (In)ability To Audible?

One Super Bowl audible has helped change the perception.

It was BaltimoreRavens.com No. 5 play of the 2012 season: Flacco's gutsy audible on an all-important third-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Flacco optioned out of a Ray Rice run to a quick pass to Anquan Boldin.

"Remember when we used to scrutinize Joe Flacco's (in)ability to audible?" wrote The Sun's Matt Vensel. "That's no longer the case."

He added: "Now, as he enters his sixth season, the Ravens fully trust Flacco to make the necessary changes at the line of scrimmage, an intangible quality of his that doesn't translate to the box scores. It may not have happened as quickly as he would have liked, but Flacco's pre-snap responsibilities have increased significantly since he entered the league."

Jacoby Most Dynamic Special Teams Player In NFL

Part of the receiver debate hinges on whether the Ravens should make Jacoby Jones the No. 2 or 3 receiver.

If he's the No. 2 receiver, that could mean fewer returns on special teams, which may not be a good idea considering that Jones is the "most dynamic" special teams players in the league, according to ESPN's Gary Horton.

"His explosive big plays always seemed to come at the right time in 2012," Horton wrote of Jones in his top 10 rankings of special teams players. "Jones averaged 30.7 yards per kickoff return and 9.2 yards per punt return with three [total return]* *touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl. He has great speed and a burst that allows him to reach top speed quickly. He also plays for a head coach who puts a premium of having excellent players around him in the kicking game. Jones is also trying to claim the No. 2 wide receiver spot opposite Torrey Smith, so that could affect his return production in the season ahead."

Second-year kicker Justin Tucker also made the list at No. 9 after nailing 30-of-33 field-goal attempts last season, with four coming from beyond 50 yards.

"He shows tremendous confidence for a young guy and says he wants to have a 100 percent success rate on field goals in 2013," Horton wrote. "Tucker handles big-game pressure and poor weather conditions very well."

Quick Hits