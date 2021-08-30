Late for Work 8/30: Reaction to J.K. Dobbins Injury. Do Ravens Add Another Running Back?

More Details on How Justin Houston Landed in Baltimore

While Peter King was at Ravens training camp last week, he marveled at how Baltimore reloads every single year an "always seem to figure it out. They're never bad."

"Every year I've been at Ravens' camp, the drill is similar. I look out on the field and see two or three vet free-agents, or vets acquired in trade, dropped out of the sky onto a contending team," King wrote. "This year, there are four newbies: right tackle Alejandro Villanueva, right guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and pass-rusher Justin Houston. As a class, that's a pretty impressive foursome."

King took particular note of Houston, who came to Baltimore after training camp had already started and is already becoming a leader, taking the young outside linebackers under his wing. First-round pick Odafe Oweh called him "Yoda."

King shed new light on how much Houston wanted to come to Baltimore, even though the process took a while to play out.

"Houston's agent, Joel Segal, called DeCosta a couple of times after Houston's time in Indianapolis ended last winter," King wrote. "DeCosta told Segal the Ravens just didn't have the cap money to go after Houston. Make an offer, Segal said. I don't want to insult a guy who will be a Hall of Fame candidate one day, DeCosta said. Meanwhile, cornerback Marcus Peters, one of Houston's good friends, texted DeCosta in all-caps one day: JUSTIN HOUSTON. Finally, DeCosta told Segal he'd make an offer. One year, $2 million. DeCosta felt almost embarrassed, and for a player coming off a two-year, $18-million deal in Indy, the offer was a major comedown. Houston settled for a year and $2.075 million. He just wanted to play for the Ravens.