Late for Work 8/31: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Rushing for Over 1,000 Yards

Could Dobbins Rush for 1,000 Yards?

The rave reviews for J.K. Dobbins continue to roll in and one pundit believes he could have a monster rookie season.

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner boldly predicted that Dobbins will be one of three rookie running backs who will rush for over 1,000 yards this season.

"The bevy of talent at the top of this running back class was insane," Renner wrote. "There were five guys on PFF's draft board who would have given Josh Jacobs competition for RB1 if they were in the 2019 class. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, J.K. Dobbins and the aforementioned Jonathan Taylor are all in terrific situations to go for over 1,000 yards, and Cam Akers, D'Andre Swift and Antonio Gibson are all liable to take the reins in their respective offenses, as well."

Dobbins was a workhorse back at Ohio State and is in the right offense to make an impact early in his career. The Ravens were far and away the league's top rushing team last season and ran the ball almost 100 attempts more than the next closest team (596).

There's no doubt Dobbins will be involved, but how much remains to be seen. At least three players (Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, and Gus Edwards) had over 100 rushing attempts last season. Ingram led the backfield with 202 and is primed for another strong season.

"Ingram is now 30 years old and, regardless of age, running backs take enough hits that depth becomes very critical," Sports Illustrated's Tyler Stephen wrote. "A committee approach seems likely for a Baltimore team that rushed a league-high (by a wide margin) 57 percent of the time last year, but also don't be surprised if the youthful rookie steals the show at some point."

It's likely we could see Dobbins transition into the backfield much like Ray Rice did when he was drafted in 2008. Rice saw 107 attempts behind Willis McGahee before taking over as the starter the following season.

Others like Derek Lofland of Fantasy Pros think it could play out like the New Orleans Saints backfield of Ingram and Alvin Kamara in 2017.