Late for Work 8/9: One Star Flying Under the Radar at Training Camp 

Linebacker Development Will Determine Defenses' Tier

The Ravens enter the 2021 season boasting one of the best defensive units in the NFL. With a catalogue of talent in the secondary and defensive line, the linebackers will be counted on to bring the Ravens' defense to newer heights.

While there is always room to improve, Baltimore already ranks as a "tier one defense," according to PFF's Sam Monson.

"Baltimore's defense was already good, and they made some pretty significant moves to reinforce it in the offseason," Monson wrote. "Matthew Judon departs as a free agent, but he has been replaced with Odafe Oweh in the draft and Justin Houston as a late signing."

It's not only on pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to step up, but also the inside linebackers.

"If Patrick Queen can take a step forward in development after his baptism by fire as a rookie, this group could be outstanding," Monson wrote.

Local media agrees with Monson's sentiment, as The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi sees the inside linebacker unit—namely Queen – needing to become more developed in pass coverage this season.

"On a defense that finished top-five in points and yards allowed in 2020 and returns the majority of its starters, Queen's growth will be vital for the unit to sustain — and maybe even improve — last season's standing," Oyefusi wrote. "And Queen's coaches and teammates believe he has not only the athleticism but the right mindset to marry his highlight plays with more consistency from play to play in 2021."