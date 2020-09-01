Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

Let's give Pittsburgh writers credit for one thing: They're not afraid to make bold statements.

In this space a couple weeks ago, I highlighted a writer from Behind The Steel Curtain who said the Steelers could "dominate [the Ravens] and take back the AFC North title" if they eliminate the defensive mistakes they made against Baltimore during the teams' two meetings last season.

Now there's this: TribLIVE.com's Mark Madden predicted the best quarterback in the AFC North this year will not be reigning, unanimous NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, but Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger.

Madden's forecast was in response to ESPN analyst and former general manager Mike Tannenbaum's assessment that Roethlisberger is the fourth-best quarterback in the division.

"Here's predicting Roethlisberger is the AFC North's best quarterback in 2020," Madden wrote. "If that happens, the Steelers can win the division. Cracks are showing in Baltimore. The Ravens won't go 14-2 again, maybe not anywhere close."

Madden didn't elaborate on the cracks in the Ravens except to say that the team's passing game is suspect.

"There's no doubting Jackson's MVP performance of last year. But as he enters his third season in the NFL and just his second full year starting, will foes figure him out?" Madden wrote. "That's clichéd, but it happens. Baltimore also has an average group of wide receivers."

Madden is right about the notion that defenses will "figure out" Jackson being cliché. It also could be classified as wishful thinking on the part of Jackson's detractors. As for the Ravens wide receivers, there's significant upside for the young and talented group, starting with a healthy Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Back to Roethlisberger. Madden acknowledged there's risk in his bold prediction for the Steelers quarterback, who is entering his 17th season. After all, Roethlisbeger is 38, coming off major reconstructive surgery and played just two games last season.

The key, Madden wrote, is for Roethlisberger to make the transition from gunslinger to game manager.

"If he leads the NFL in pass attempts like he did in 2018, that won't be good," Madden wrote. "The Steelers had Antonio Brown in 2018, and even that potent aerial combination didn't get them in the playoffs. There's a tightrope there. Is Roethlisberger willing to walk it? Good question. Peyton Manning changed his game. Brett Favre never did."

On a side note, there was a poll accompanying Madden's article asking who the best quarterback in the AFC North will be in 2020. Roethlisberger was the overwhelming choice at 69 percent, with Jackson, who led the league in touchdown passes last season and set the single-season rushing record for quarterback, a distant second at 28 percent.