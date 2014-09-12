Late For Work 9/12: Terrell Suggs Enters Field In Gladiator Mask

Week 2 Will Be Looked Back On As Defining Moment

Considering all the controversy swirling in Owings Mills, Md., this week after running back Ray Rice was released, it's rather remarkable that the Ravens could stay laser-focused on the task at hand: beating the Steelers.

Want to know how they did it?

"The players simply understood the alternative of not being focused," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The Ravens couldn't start the season 0-2 with home losses to division opponents. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, no team has been able to reach the playoffs after such a start."

The outside perception was the Ravens would surely allow the emotions and distractions to get to them, and Pittsburgh would pounce. Instead the Ravens went into a "football cocoon" as Harbaugh described it.

"The Ravens were the more motivated team. They were the more desperate team. They were the more focused team," Hensley wrote. "In many ways, the three hours at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday were the easiest part of an emotional week. It allowed them to get back to what they do best. … As a result, the Ravens were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief."

At the end of the season, when all 16 games are in the books, The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston believes we will look back at this victory as a moment that shaped this 2014 Ravens squad.

"The season has many defining moments for a team and the Ravens had one against the Steelers," he wrote. "If they had lost a second straight home [game] against a divisional rival, they would have dug a deep hole. Instead, they played hard from start to finish and wore down Pittsburgh.

"It was a gutsy effort."

Flacco, Daniels Are Two TOUGH Dudes

Quarterback Joe Flacco and new tight end Owen Daniels connected on a pair of 2-yard touchdowns that were major factors in a large margin of victory, 26-6. Without those two scores, Thursday night's game has a drastically different makeup.

As impressive as the two touchdown catches were, it was the HITS they absorbed that garnered mad respect from onlookers.