Late For Work 9/13: Chris Canty: Ravens Absolutely Disrespected

"I absolutely think this team is disrespected," he replied. "When you start talking about the turnover that this team has had in the offseason – the retirement of Ray Lewis and the departure of several other players – a lot of people didn't give us the opportunity to have a successful season this coming year. So, I definitely think the disrespect card is the appropriate card to play."

Of course, Canty went on to emphasize that after the Ravens defense gave up a franchise-high 49 points to the Denver Broncos, he understands they have to "earn" their respect.

Siciliano was still taken aback by Canty's perspective.

"Do you think it just was natural skepticism, or legitimate disrespect?" Siciliano asked.

Canty stood his ground, saying: "[I] definitely got to say it is legitimate disrespect. People are saying that we're not going to have an opportunity … to make it to the postseason after you have a quarterback [Joe Flacco] that's done nothing but do that since he's been in the National Football League. I mean, come on."

The Ravens have admitted that they are "ticked off" at themselves because of the way they played last week. While they esteem quarterback Peyton Manning and the Broncos, the Ravens feel they made it easy on them with poor tackling and execution. Canty also mentioned a lack of focus.

The defense is looking forward to its next opportunity to prove its worth. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees still believes this is a top-10 defense.

He noted in a must-see passionate and candid press conference yesterday that his unit gave up 307 yards on nine plays. He said on 61 other snaps, Baltimore held Denver to just 203 yards. The Ravens kept the Denver run game to 2.8 yards per rush and sacked Manning three times and hitting him four more.

Overall, he was pleased with the defensive effort, but knows they have to fix the mistakes that led to the 307 yards of destruction.

"We didn't play poorly; we played poor plays," Pees said. "And there were nine of them, and we've got to correct those nine plays. I still believe we can be a very, very good defense.

"It is personal. I love this defense. I love these guys. And when you put that much work into it and hard work and [are] really dedicated to it and believing what you're doing and really just a few things make an unbelievable amount of difference, it does – it really bothers me. It bothers me because I want us to be a top-10 defense. I want us to be a top-tier defense. I think we are a top-tier defense if we don't do those things."

Brady Furious With Receivers

One of the knocks critics use on Flacco is that he doesn't raise receivers' game, unlike, they say, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But with Wes Welker and his two starting tight ends from last season gone, Brady is not meshing well with his new targets after two weeks of football. I wouldn't underestimate Brady going forward (just like Flacco and his targets), but he can thank his defense and its three fourth-quarter interceptions for holding off the New York Jets in Thursday night's victory.

Brady completed less than 50 percent of his passes last night, and he was clearly upset with some drops and a miscommunication with Julian Edelman in the red zone in the first half.

These Sports Nation GIFs capture the moment. (For mobile users, tap the "View In Browser" icon at the top of this page.)

Teammates Give Reed Walker For Birthday

BAHAHAHAHAHA!

I nearly woke up my entire sleeping house with a loud belly laugh when I saw this picture of former Ravens safety Ed Reed using this platinum walker in the Houston Texans locker room.

Apparently, teammate Danieal Manning placed it next to Reed's locker, all wrapped in colorful paper, as a gift for Reed's 35th birthday, per The Houston Chronicle.

I give Reed props for being a good sport and playfully using it with cameras all around.