Late For Work 9/14: Terrell Suggs Leaves Uplifting Message For Ravens Nation

While on a smaller level, Suggs' message reminded me of Ray Lewis' inspiring message to his team after the Ravens' devastating loss the AFC championship game in Foxboro after Lee Evans dropped a game-winning touchdown pass and Billy Cundiff missed a game-tying field goal. And it was Suggs who took over that role as emotional leader after Lewis retired.

"He’s the war daddy," Herm Edwards said of Suggs on ESPN last night. "When Ray Lewis leaves, who's able to take the mantle? This guy was able to do that. I'm not saying he's Ray Lewis, he's a different player, but he has that emotion."

"That's an emotional hit [for a city all about defense]," added NFL Network's Steve Mariucci. "Not just a physical, next man up, because the next man is going to be the backup and he's going to do his best. But it's an emotional hit for that football team."

Fellow NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders said there's a 'next man up' cliché in the NFL, but there is no next man up when it comes to replacing Suggs from a leadership standpoint. After Lewis, Ed Reed and Haloti Ngata all left, Suggs was the undisputed leader.

"The old guard is now gone with Suggs done for 2015," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "Seismic changes to the Ravens defense in a few years."

But here's the thing: Baltimore will be OK.

That's what Suggs suggests with his message. And that's what experts are saying, too.

"Because this defense is still pretty darn good," Mariucci said. "They held a Peyton Manning offense to no offense. That's amazing."

Added Sanders: "You will not replace him, but Baltimore will move on. … What I do know is they have a great head coach. Ozzie Newsome is second to none in acquiring personnel. So they will be OK."

Should Ravens Call Dwight Freeney? Other Free Agents?

OK, so while there may not be an emotional replacement for a leader like Suggs, there has to be a physical body taking his spot.