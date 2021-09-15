Late for Work 9/15: Is the Ravens Offense Having an Identity Crisis?

Concern Over Offensive Line Is Warranted, But Analyst Says Unit Just Needs Time to Jell

It's no secret that the biggest concern for the Ravens' offense coming out of Monday night's game is the offensive line.

The concern is warranted. Jackson was consistently under pressure against the Raiders, and it clearly affected his performance.

"When the Ravens kept Jackson clean Monday, good results followed," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "On 21 clean drop-backs, according to [Pro Football Focus] he was 13-for-18 for 170 yards, with three scrambles. But on his 18 pressured drop-backs, he attempted only 12 passes, completing six for 65 yards and a touchdown. He scrambled three times and was sacked three times."

Veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who was signed during the offseason to replace Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., was the target for much of the criticism of the unit's performance. He got PFF's lowest pass-blocking grade across all NFL offensive tackles in Week 1.

"The Ravens, who have offensive line-friendly schemes and one of the most elusive quarterbacks in NFL history, felt that Villanueva would be plenty serviceable," Zrebiec wrote. "And the soon-to-be 33-year-old still could be, but his play against the Raiders must have raised legitimate concern among the Ravens' decision-makers. [Maxx] Crosby is an ascending, quality pass rusher, but he's not Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt, whom the Ravens will have to block in four games this season.

"If Villanueva doesn't warm to the task, there will be plenty of time to question why the Ravens ignored the Steelers' lack of interest in re-signing him and gave Villanueva $8 million in guaranteed money. At least right now, however, the Ravens have to start considering contingency plans if things don't get better."

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger had a more optimistic viewpoint regarding the offensive line, saying the unit is still a work in progress and should get better as the season goes on.

"They're all new here: [Tyre] Phillips in at left guard; [Bradley] Bozeman's at center; [Kevin] Zeitler, Villanueva; they're all new," Baldinger said. "You've got to give them a little bit of time.