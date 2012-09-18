Late For Work 9/18: Gannon Criticizes Ravens Post-Game Comments

Patriots Mum on Hernandez, But Report Says He's Out

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick wasn't about to give any information on the injury status of one of his top offensive threats heading into his much-anticipated matchup against the Ravens.

"No," was all he said when asked if he had any idea of how long Hernandez would be out with his reported high ankle sprain.

Pressing for more information, reporters asked if Hernandez had any broken bones. "I don't really have any update on his status," Belichick said. "I think they're still looking at him."

While Belichick was mum, an ESPN source was not.

According to the website, Hernandez will not play in Sunday night's prime-time matchup, and will likely not return until October at the earliest. He was seen walking with crutches and in a boot.

How will the tight end's apparent absence affect the Patriots prolific offense?

"The offense looks ordinary without their vaunted two-tight end combination of Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski," wrote ESPN blogger James Walker.

"One thing is certain: losing the lesser heralded part of the Patriots' outstanding tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski allows defenses to devote more attention to other players," added Howard Ulman of the Associated Press. "Hernandez is more versatile. At 6-1 and 245 pounds, he can line up at tight end, in the slot, at wide receiver and in the backfield. He's very quick with good moves after making catches. So, defenses have a lot more to think about when he's on the field, which is on nearly every play."

And Ravens Mum on Pollard

Well two can play that game.

While the Patriots are staying tight-lipped about Hernandez, the Ravens are doing the same with starting safety Bernard Pollard, who has earned the nickname "Patriot Killer" for his role in injuries to quarterback Tom Brady, receiver Wes Welker and Gronkowski in the past.

Harbaugh declined to speculate on Pollard's status after suffering a rib contusion in the loss in Philly.

"Well, we will see about Bernard," Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. "He's got a little rib deal in there. It's just going to come down to him and how he can deal with that pain. He is a pretty tough guy."

Hopefully he can deal with the pain, as Pollard makes a strong case as the best Ravens defender so far this season.

"With all due respect to Haloti Ngata and Lardarius Webb, you could make a pretty strong argument that strong safety Bernard Pollard was Baltimore's best defender for the first five quarters of the season," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Matt Vensel.

Asked at his locker whether he could play against the Patriots, Pollard sounded optimistic.

"Oh, c'mon now," Pollard said, per The Sun. "I'm never going to leave my dogs hanging."

Don't Push Panic Button On Defense

The Ravens defense has given up 808 total yards in just two weeks of play and ranked the 27th defense in the entire NFL.

Known for defensive dominance in Baltimore, it's an unusual sight for fans.

But there's no need to freak out just yet, says Brad Jackson, a former linebacker for the Ravens Super Bowl team.

"No not at all," Jackson said when asked if it's time to be concerned about the defense. "There's no reason to press the panic button."

Jackson said the unit played well enough to beat the Bengals in Week 1 and played well enough to win in Week 2 against the Eagles by creating four turnovers.

If there is a concern to be had, Jackson said it would be that the linebackers need to get more depth in their drops in coverage because they are giving up a lot of intermediate passes, like they did to Eagles tight end Brent Celek, who burned the Ravens for 157 receiving yards Sunday.

"They've got to be very disciplined, the Baltimore Ravens linebackers that is, in being able to read their keys, read run and pass," Jackson said. "And when it is pass, open up those hips and drive out of there."