Late for Work 9/22: Marquise Brown Emerges As 'Legitimate No. 1 Target'

Chiefs Writer Said Ravens Were No Longer a 'Dangerous Opponent' for K.C.

The pundits were nearly unanimous in picking the Chiefs to beat the Ravens, which was understandable considering the banged-up Ravens were coming off a heartbreaking loss on short rest and playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, aka the Ravens' kryptonite.

However, one Chiefs writer took things a step further by declaring the Ravens no longer a legitimate threat to beat Kansas City.

"When it comes to playing against the Chiefs, we need to retire the dated notion that the Ravens are a

'dangerous opponent,'" Arrowhead Addict's Matt Conner wrote. "That's not to say that the Ravens aren't able to put together a winning season. They can and they likely will again this year. They have a quarterback that most teams would be happy to have. They're coached by one of the league's best. They have proven excellent at building a competitive roster year after year after year.

"They are, by all definitions, a successful NFL franchise. But at this point, the Ravens are 'dangerous' only in the way that you might say any team is dangerous if you believe in the 'any given Sunday' philosophy. So why do we refer to them as some sort of juggernaut opponent placed on the Chiefs schedule once again?

"Here's the more accurate story: recent history says the Chiefs have a better chance of wiping the floor with Harbaugh's minions than they do enjoying a competitive game."

Conner went on to say that the Ravens shouldn't be mentioned in the same sentence as the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns when it comes to teams who can challenge the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs.

"At this point, they deserve the sort of mention we might give the Tennessee Titans or L.A. Chargers or Miami Dolphins," Conner wrote. "They are a good team who could be in the mix, but it's not a franchise anyone should consider 'dangerous' for the Chiefs. That notion is tired."

But not as tired as the notion that Jackson will never beat the Chiefs and Mahomes. After the game, Conner had no choice but to admit his hot take was all wet.