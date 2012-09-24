Late For Work 9/24: Bill Belichick Can Expect Fine After Grabbing Ref

Smith looks absolutely exhausted, both physically and mentally, after finishing the game and learning his 19-year-old brother died earlier in the day. Lewis was there to console him and lift him up.

An emotional Lewis told Sal Paolantonio that as he held Smith in the middle of the field, he told the young man that before any blessing there's a storm. "Sometimes the storm is so great, but God don't make mistakes," Lewis said. "He doesn't. So when we lose somebody, we come together to show more love."

Perhaps it was God, or the support of his teammates, or the love from his family that got Smith through the day. But whatever it was, without Smith's gutsy performance, the Ravens don't beat the Patriots, says CBSSports.com's Clark Judge.

"The Baltimore Ravens don't beat New England without Joe Flacco, and Joe Flacco doesn't beat New England without Torrey Smith," the columnist wrote. "I know how Flacco did it. What I don't know is how Smith did it.

"The New England Patriots are 1-2, and tell me the last time you remember that happening. Moreover, they just blew a nine-point lead in the fourth period, and that occurs with Bill Belichick-coached teams about as often as Christmas in July. But it just did, and it happened because Torrey Smith made it happen."

Dilfer On Flacco's Character

Flacco and the offense were down two scores – nine points – in the fourth quarter. And with the way Tom Brady was surgically picking apart the Ravens defense in the first three quarters, things weren't looking optimistic for Baltimore.

But somehow Flacco and the offense managed to out-produce Brady, 10-3, in the fourth quarter as Flacco went 9-of-11 to lead the unit on two long scoring drives to win the game.

Flacco's poise in the midst of adversity impressed ESPN analyst and former Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer.

"He has ice water in his veins," Dilfer said. "He's had some of the heroic end-of-the-game moments. Tonight being one of them, where he just dominated [and] where he just doesn't flinch. I think there are so many layers to quarterback play and we can talk about what's most important, [but] maybe the most important is self-belief and having that no-flinch mentality so no matter what the stage is, you believe you are the best player on the field. Joe Flacco has that."

Pats' Wilfork: Flacco Is Tough To Bring Down

A little more love for Flacco, who led the offense to a ridiculous 503 total yards of production.

It may not seem like it from his lengthy 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame, but Flacco is tough to bring down.

Don't take it from me, take it from Wilfork, the Patriots' massive Patriots defensive lineman who battled all Sunday night trying to sack Flacco but failed to do so just like the rest of his teammates. Wilfork heaped mounds of praise on the fifth-year quarterback.

"He took over that team," Wilfork said. "Offensively, he just stepped right in and just moved forward.* *And with the no-huddle now, he is looking very, very good. I’m] not saying he was bad in the past because, like I said, every time facing these guys, he’s tough, mentally and physically. [He’s tough to bring down, he's stands in the pocket, he takes a hit, he gets up. He's a tough football player.

"A lot of times you can say that about a running back or a receiver, but when you speak like that about a quarterback, when you have a quarterback like that, that's special."

Loudest Manure Chant Ever

The Ravens sideline was clearly upset with an illegal contact penalty called on Lardarius Webb in the fourth quarter to negate an interception that would have been the defensive play of the game. It put the ball back in Brady's hands, but the Ravens defense stopped him later in the series anyway.

Harbaugh was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the call. Like Belichick, Harbaugh made contact with an official, but it was under very different circumstances. Harbs said he was trying to get the official's attention to call a timeout and accidentally bumped into him during the process. He apologized to the ref.

But no wonder the officials had a hard time hearing Harbaugh, who can be seen in this YouTube video practically begging the judge to come to the sideline.

How could they hear over "the loudest manure chant" Al Michaels has ever heard?

"Wow. Massively embarrassing situation for the NFL here," NFL.com's Albert Breer tweeted at the time of the penalty.

Baltimoreans Give Not-So-Warm Welcome To Hines

Perhaps the most despised player in Baltimore returned to the city, working as an analyst for NBC's "Football Night in America."

And apparently Baltimoreans weren't too welcoming.

Ward said on his Facebook page that a flight attendant at the gate asked for confirmation that he was indeed the former Steelers receiver. After Ward confirmed his identity, the attendant said, "I hate you." He got the same greeting from a man on the plane sitting next to him and a woman at the hotel.

After getting so many negative reactions, Ward said he was afraid to order crab cakes – one of his favorite foods – for fear that somebody would poison or spit on them.

"Guess what Ravens fans: I HATE you too but I will miss you guys the most," Hines wrote. "I had a great 14-year run here and besides the Super Bowls, I will always cherish the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. THANKS for the great memories Ravens fan. But I'm part of a new team now, NBC. I'm even picking you guys to win tonight because I know how hard it is to play in the LION's DEN.

"But come on, I really just wanted to taste some of your great crab cakes. Can't we all just get along?"