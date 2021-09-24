Late for Work 9/24: Ravens Are Unanimous Pick to Beat Lions

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens offense will thrive against the Lions defense.

Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms: "There's just too much to worry about. The Ravens' O-line can bludgeon you and beat you in the run game, and then, of course, what Lamar Jackson brings to the table. It's not a great secondary in Detroit, either. I know Baltimore's pass offense isn't 'wow' but I think it's going to be good enough to move the ball when they need to against this group here."

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "Jackson, his backs, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews can all do whatever they want in this matchup to stay well ahead of [Lions quarterback] Jared Goff."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "The Lions showed on Monday that they have major defensive issues. The Ravens came alive on offense against the Chiefs in a big way. That will show up here, and the Lions won't be able to keep up. The Ravens take it in a blowout."

FB Patrick Ricard is the Ravens' X-factor in this game.

Baltimore Beatdown's Vasilis Lericos: "Detroit recorded seven quarterback hits and three sacks against Green Bay's shorthanded offensive line on Monday night. Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will likely stack the box and blitz his linebackers in an effort to stifle Baltimore's potent rushing attack. Ricard's prowess as a lead blocker, pre-snap motion man and pass catcher out of the backfield will be valuable."

The Ravens should return to their blitz-heavy approach on defense.

Russell Street Report's James Ogden: "You only need to go back to 2019 for evidence of why this is a viable strategy against the Lions. … When the Ravens faced the Rams in 2019, Jared Goff proved that he finds this particular blend of defensive football very hot to handle. On that night the Ravens forced pressure and turnovers, and played their part in a one-sided rout of an otherwise impressive Rams team. Goff now returns with far less viable weapons at wide receiver to bail him out. He does have a surprisingly competent offensive line, even without Taylor Decker, as Penei Sewell has looked good alongside Jonah Jackson on the left side (though I'd like to see [Defensive Coordinator Wink] Martindale test him with Odafe Oweh early). Matt Nelson on the right side has struggled and could well be the weak link that the Ravens scheme up creative ways to attack."

Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers: "The Ravens are going to blitz Jared Goff all day and should come away with a few turnovers in this one."

Lions TE T.J. Hockensen could be a matchup problem for the Ravens.

CBS Sports' Will Brinson: "The Lions probably won't be popular this week because of how things ended on Monday night [in a loss to the Packers], but they've definitely been a friskier than expected club through the first two weeks of the season. And there's a good chance Detroit can give Baltimore some fits here. We've seen Darren Waller and Travis Kelce as focal points of the offense for Ravens opponents already and now they're getting T.J. Hockenson, who should eat in this spot."

The Ravens will win, but it won't be easy.