Late For Work 9/25: NFL Investigating Harbaugh Bump With Official

He wasn't just some drunken fan that suddenly decided to get a little crazy to entertain his friends. No, Mark Harvey took to the field at M&T Bank Stadium with an anti-bullying message, according to Mike Cole of the New England Sports Network.

He had the words, "Don't be a bully, be a Super Hero" written across his bare chest as he stormed the field wearing a cape, sunglasses, a hat, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

"The streaker, who also crashed an Orioles game this season with a similar message and similar dance moves, apparently does this to raise awareness for bullying," Cole wrote. "He even has a website devoted to spreading the message."

Harvey has certainly gotten everyone's attention, and has a website pushing his cause: BiggerThanBullying.com.

"Bullying is a real problem in America, and I am here to stop it," Harvey says on the website. "We all have super powers and it's time to put them to use. I'm talking about the power we have to make friends, stand-up for one another, and ultimately make 'bullying' just another word in the dictionary."

However, Harvey may want to find a legal and safe way to get his positive message across. He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Per WBAL, the Ravens said Harvey "created a dangerous situation and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rice Upset By Tasteless Tweet To T. Smith

Running back Ray Rice wasn't happy to see a tweet that appeared to be directed to receiver Torrey Smith Sunday night, just hours after he lost his 19-year-old brother, Tevin, in a motorcycle accident.

Twitter user, @KatieBrady12, crossed the line when she wrote, "Hey, Smith, how about you call your bro and tell him all about your wi--- ohhhh. Wait. #TooSoon?."

Really? You went there?

In addition to intense backlash from many Ravens fans on Twitter, Rice also responded to @KatieBrady12 writing: "smh u are terrible I hope you know the word karma."

The Twitter account has now been switched to "private."

Internet users believe the Twitter handle belongs to an employee of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and have reached out to the university in complaint, reports John-John Williams IV of The Baltimore Sun.

The reporter reached out to Johns Hopkins, and received this statement from a spokesman:

"Our deepest sympathies are with Torrey Smith and his family. The social media comment that made light of the Smith family's loss represented the thoughts of one individual. It does not in any way represent the Johns Hopkins community," said Dennis O'Shea, spokesman for Johns Hopkins.

'Definitely' A Way To Keep Rice Involved In No-Huddle

Rice carried the ball just 10 times in the season-opening win against Cincinnati (which was a blowout so Rice was wisely placed on the sidelines in garbage time), and then added only 16 more carries in a loss to the Eagles.

Questions began to surface about whether there was a place for Rice in the Ravens' new no-huddle offense.

Well, after seeing Rice excel on the ground versus the Patriots, a game in which the Ravens continued to use the no-huddle, The Sun's Matt Vensel says there is "definitely" a way to keep the Pro Bowl running back involved.

Of his 20 carries, which went for 101 yards, 13 of them came while the Ravens were in the no-huddle. He churned out 66 yards and a touchdown while rushing in the no-huddle, according to Vensel. Plus he was targeted five times in the passing game, catching all of them for 49 yards.

"The Ravens] showed they can keep one of the best running backs in football involved without taking their foot off the gas pedal. [That's a pretty scary thought – one that the offensive coaching staff needs to keep fresh in everyone's minds going forward."

Already Pulling For Flacco-Ryan Super Bowl

Just three weeks into the season and CBSSports.com's Clark Judge is already pulling for a Ravens-Falcons Super Bowl.

“[A]nd I'll tell you why: The quarterbacks. Finally, mercifully, fittingly, a Super Bowl could settle the debate over which is better," he wrote.

Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco have been linked since they were both selected in the first round of the 2008 draft, and they both continue to get better each year.

If he had to take one of the two quarterbacks into the Super Bowl for his team, Judge says he would take Flacco for one "compelling" reason: He wins big games, including in the playoffs, and Ryan has yet to do so.

Judge acknowledged that Ryan is the face of the Atlanta franchise and has better passing statistics, but Flacco has a 5-4 playoff record and is the first quarterback in league history to start and win playoff games in each of his first four pro seasons.

"But this isn't fantasy* *football, people," wrote Judge. "This is a league where you're measured by what you do in January and February, and, no offense, but Matt Ryan hasn't done diddly-poo. …

"So whom do you want -- Flacco in Baltimore or Ryan in Atlanta? I'll take the quarterback I can trust when I need to win most. Give me Joe Flacco."

Quick Hits