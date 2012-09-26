Late For Work 9/26: John Harbaugh Won't Be Fined For Contact With Official

Well, here's a new way to describe a potential trap game.

On paper, it looks like 0-3 Cleveland is no match for the 2-1 Ravens.

But don't underestimate the scrappy Cleveland Possums … that's right, possums.

"Have you ever seen a pregnant possum?" Jacoby Jones asked the hosts of NFL AM.

Well, not until I just Googled it, Jacoby. And, yikes.

"Angry. Teams like that come out scratching and fighting, man," he said. "They're going to come play hard and we got to do what we do best and that's play Ravens football."

No Haden Means More For Flacco?

Cleveland Browns top cornerback and former first-round pick Joe Haden will miss his team's divisional matchup against the Ravens as he continues to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL performance-enhancing substance policy.

"T]hat could make Ravens quarterback Joe [Flacco more likely to take chances in the hurry-up offense," wrote J. Michael of CSNBaltimore.com.

As far as Flacco is concerned, however, Haden or no Haden, he's going to do his thang.

"I still think they're a really good defense. I think Joe is a pretty good corner. When you lose out on a guy like that you're going to miss him in some way. The guys they have back there are still talented guys," Flacco said. "We're going to do what we do no matter what. At some point something may happen where we might be a little bit more successful with it. You hope something like that may happen."

McBean Reinstated From Suspended List

Ravens defensive tackle Ryan McBean has been reinstated from the NFL’s suspended list, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

That would be a boost to the defensive line, but McBean remains on injured reserve after breaking his ankle in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 28 year old finished his three-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. The Ravens signed McBean to a one-year deal during the offseason, reportedly worth $1 million.

So-Called Indisputable Evidence That Tucker Missed

A YouTube video, originating from a smaller Boston website that has picked up a little steam, is claiming to have indisputable evidence that Tucker missed the game-winning, 27-yard field goal.

The Awesome Boston wrote about the video in a blog entitled, "Indisputable Video Evidence That The Ravens Missed Game Winning Kick."

Wrote the website: "Video doesn’t lie. Kicker Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens missed that field goal plain and simple. From this angle you can tell it isn't even close. No wonder the NFL won't #showusthetape from the video taken on the field goal post."

Cue eye roll.

Yes, a video from what looks to be captured on an iPhone from a fan in the stands should certainly be considered high-tech, indisputable evidence. #sarcasm