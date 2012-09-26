Late For Work 9/26: John Harbaugh Won't Be Fined For Contact With Official

Sep 26, 2012 at 02:09 AM
26_LFW_HarbsFine_news.jpg


Harbaugh Won't Be Fined For Contact With Official

25_LFW_HarbsRef_instory.jpg

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh won’t be fined for making contact with a referee during Sunday night's win over the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct one play after officials made a controversial illegal contact call on cornerback Lardarius Webb that negated his interception of quarterback Tom Brady.  After the game, Harbaugh acknowledged he bumped an official, but said it was accidental contact while trying to call timeout.

"The league appears to have gone along with the coach's contention that the contact was inadvertent," wrote NFL.com's Dan Hanzus.

Here's how Harbaugh explained the exchange Sunday night:

"Well, here's how I understand it. I guess I didn't understand how [the referee] interpreted it. But, what we're told is to get the timeout where they can see it in front of their face in those situations," he said. "[

dunkinLFW1.jpg

](http://www.dunkindonuts.com)That's what I've been told for five years going into this game. I think he took it as bumping him. I didn't mean to bump him. I wanted to call a timeout, so I apologize for bumping, but the intent was to call a timeout."

Meanwhile, there is still no word on a potential fine for Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, who grabbed the arm of an official after the game to get an explanation on the ruling of rookie Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.

According to Schefter, it is still expected that Belichick will be fined. That announcement is likely to come later today.

Power Rankings: Week 4

After three weeks of the NFL season, pundits are starting to get a better idea of which teams they like. Thus, in some power rankings, the Ravens' comeback win didn't do much to boost their standing.

But you can always count on some weekly knee- jerk reactions. Baltimore moved up five spots in a Yahoo! Sports list. Not sure what they were doing at No. 9 to begin with.

Take a look:

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: No. 5, moved up one spot
That was some comeback in the fourth quarter against the Patriots. But I still have major concerns about that defense.

ESPN.com: No. 3, moved up three spots
They're riding a 12-game home win streak, which is a franchise record and the longest current one in the NFL.

Brian Billick, Foxsports.com: No. 3, moved up two spots
The Ravens received an inspired performance by Torrey Smith who had a career-high six receptions for 127 yards just 24 hours after his brother's death. Sometimes it is this type of adversity that a team can rally around.

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: No. 5, no movement
Ray Rice looked quick Sunday night. John Harbaugh? Frustrated as hell. An absentee pass rush will do that to a man. Torrey Smith, you are the man.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk.com: No. 2, moved up three spots
The field goal was good.  The team is very good.

Peter King, Sports Illustrated: No. 7, no movement
Never heard a manure chant that loud in my life, Al Michaels said Sunday night. Imagine what those fans would have done if the Ravens had lost.

Zac Wassink, Yahoo! Sports: No. 4, moved up five spots
Baltimore's offense is one of the most exciting to watch in the league, and the team's defense is somewhat of a liability. It's a crazy world in which we live. 

Jones Compares Browns To Pregnant Possum

26_LFW_Possum_instory.jpg

Well, here's a new way to describe a potential trap game.

On paper, it looks like 0-3 Cleveland is no match for the 2-1 Ravens.

But don't underestimate the scrappy Cleveland Possums … that's right, possums.

"Have you ever seen a pregnant possum?" Jacoby Jones asked the hosts of NFL AM.

Well, not until I just Googled it, Jacoby. And, yikes.

"Angry. Teams like that come out scratching and fighting, man," he said. "They're going to come play hard and we got to do what we do best and that's play Ravens football."

No Haden Means More For Flacco?

Cleveland Browns top cornerback and former first-round pick Joe Haden will miss his team's divisional matchup against the Ravens as he continues to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL performance-enhancing substance policy.

"T]hat could make Ravens quarterback Joe [Flacco more likely to take chances in the hurry-up offense," wrote J. Michael of CSNBaltimore.com.

As far as Flacco is concerned, however, Haden or no Haden, he's going to do his thang.

"I still think they're a really good defense. I think Joe is a pretty good corner. When you lose out on a guy like that you're going to miss him in some way. The guys they have back there are still talented guys," Flacco said. "We're going to do what we do no matter what. At some point something may happen where we might be a little bit more successful with it. You hope something like that may happen."

McBean Reinstated From Suspended List

Ravens defensive tackle Ryan McBean has been reinstated from the NFL’s suspended list, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

That would be a boost to the defensive line, but McBean remains on injured reserve after breaking his ankle in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 28 year old finished his three-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. The Ravens signed McBean to a one-year deal during the offseason, reportedly worth $1 million.

So-Called Indisputable Evidence That Tucker Missed

A YouTube video, originating from a smaller Boston website that has picked up a little steam, is claiming to have indisputable evidence that Tucker missed the game-winning, 27-yard field goal.

The Awesome Boston wrote about the video in a blog entitled, "Indisputable Video Evidence That The Ravens Missed Game Winning Kick."

Wrote the website: "Video doesn’t lie. Kicker Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens missed that field goal plain and simple. From this angle you can tell it isn't even close. No wonder the NFL won't #showusthetape from the video taken on the field goal post."

Cue eye roll.

Yes, a video from what looks to be captured on an iPhone from a fan in the stands should certainly be considered high-tech, indisputable evidence. #sarcasm

Take a look:

Quick Hits

26_LFW_TevinScholarship_instory.jpg

We will have more on this later today … @TorreySmithWR: Here are the funeral arrangements  [Twitter] * Joe Flacco received an A-plus on Jamison Hensley’s quarterback report cardafter rallying the Ravens from nine points down in the fourth quarter vs. the Patriots. Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden, who the Ravens face Thursday night, received a D for throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Bills. [ESPN] * Dean Pees said the Ravens are still considering starting over Cary Williams, but remember, we'll still see plenty of both … @mzenitz: The #Ravens have had each of their top three CB's on the field for 65 percent of their defensive plays this season [Twitter] * Browns Head Coach Pat Shurmur would like his rookie combo of Weeden and running back Trent Richardson to follow in Flacco and Ray Rice’s footsteps. [CSNBaltimore.com] * "It took just three games, but Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones has already surpassed the production that the team got from its No. 3 receiver spot last season," wrote Matt Vensel. "With three catches for 86 yards in the 31-30 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Jones now had seven catches for 153 receiving yards and a touchdown." [The Baltimore Sun] * Billick previews the Ravens-Browns Thursday night matchup, saying he couldn't imagine a worse team for the Browns to face this week. [FoxSports.com]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising