Late for Work 9/28: Lamar Jackson Has Adopted 'True Gunslinger Mentality'

Jackson also leads the NFL in Next Gen Stats' "Air Yards to the Sticks," which shows the amount of air yards ahead or behind the first down marker on all pass attempts. The metric indicates if the passer is attempting his passes past the first-down marker, or if he is relying on his skill position players to make yards after the catch.

Jackson is averaging 2.6 yards past the first down marker per throw and is only one of 10 quarterbacks to average throws past the first-down marker.

He is on pace to throw for 4,312 yards this season, which would shatter his career high of 3,127 yards in his 2019 MVP season.

"While Jackson's receivers have yet to bail him out of any questionable decisions pushing the ball downfield, he's continued to consistently push the ball regardless," Schultz wrote. "He's adopted a true 'gunslinger' mentality, while displaying poise in the pocket."

Meanwhile, Jackson continues to run the ball at an elite level. He's fourth in the league in rushing and is on pace to run for 1,422 yards, which (in a 17-game season) would break his own record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206), which he set in 2019.