Late For Work 9/3: Ravens Season Predictions





Ravens Season Predictions

The AFC North sent three teams to the playoffs in 2011, and the Baltimore Ravens won the division with a 12-4 record.

Can they repeat as division champs? Will they reach the playoffs for the fifth-consecutive season?

With the preseason officially behind us, pundits from around the web provide their 2012 predictions:

**ESPN’s Jamison Hensley*** Division Finish: 3*

There are major questions, from the loss of Terrell Suggs to an aging offensive line. The lineup of strong quarterbacks on the schedule only compounds the problem. You can't expect John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco to get to the playoffs every year.

*ESPN's John Clayton Division Finish: 2 *

Winning the division last year gives the Ravens a slightly tougher schedule. Flacco will have a better season with increased responsibility, but the Ravens have issues along the offensive line and with their pass rush.

*ESPN's Adam Schefter Division Finish: 2 *

Losing Suggs indefinitely just might translate into losing the lead in the AFC North.

*ESPN's Ashley Fox Division Finish: 1 *Flacco wants the Ravens' offense to be more aggressive and not rely so much on the defense. He will have his best season yet.

**FoxSports.com’s Brian Billick*** Division Finish: 1, 12-4 record*The Ravens find themselves in a situation similar to other recent seasons: poised to make another run for the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl. But this season's blueprint will look a little different. In recent years, the Ravens' defense has employed arguably the best player at his position at all levels of the defense, but that may not be true this season. … On offense, the Ravens still have the ability to play smash-mouth football, but more and more, this offense will begin to run through the arm of Joe Flacco rather than the legs of Ray Rice.

**NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks**: Division Finish: 1, 12-4

The Ravens' no-huddle offense could vault Joe Flacco into the ranks of the elite, as he supplants Ray Rice as the driving force of the offense.

NFL.com's Adam Schein: Division Finish: 1, 11-5

The Baltimore Ravens are a complete team. Ray Rice is a star. Joe Flacco proved something to critics, like me, with his performance in the AFC Title game last year. Even without Terrell Suggs for the bulk of the year, Baltimore's defense is great, anchored by star tackle Haloti Ngata.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche: Division Finish: 1, 11-5

Joe Flacco continues to improve with a big-play offense made for his big arm. No T-Sizzle hurts for awhile, but there's enough D to cover his back.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Division Finish: 2, 9-7

It sounds very weird to say it, but I'm actually a bit concerned about the Ravens' defense. Losing Terrell Suggs was a devastating blow to the pass rush. Joe Flacco has another year of valuable postseason experience under his belt, and the offense should be better.