Late For Work 9/3: Terrell Suggs vs. Peyton Manning In Thunderous Kickoff Promo

Nobody Knows What's Up With Jones. How To Replace Him?

Just what defensive end Arthur Jones is dealing with is a big mystery.

"John Harbaugh said it wasn't serious, but here we are," Vensel tweeted after Jones was officially ruled out for Week 1 with an "illness."

"Art had an issue," Harbaugh said last week. "It's not football-related. I'm going to leave it to Art to explain what it was. It's more of a personal health thing that's not serious."

Regardless of what the illness is, the Ravens will need to make up for his absence.

It is believed that newly-signed Marcus Spears will start in place of Jones. The Ravens could also opt to move Haloti Ngata outside and start Terrence Cody at nose tackle, explained Vensel.

"There won't be a downgrade in run defense with the stout Spears, but Jones provides more of a pass rush," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "With Jones out, the Ravens defense will likely have seven different starters from their lineup in the Super Bowl."

O's Win Critical For Both Birds

Obviously with the Ravens season opener upon us, it also means the Orioles are beginning their home stretch against the Chicago White Sox.

It's the game that prevented the Ravens from opening at home as all Super Bowl champs do. Of course, the Ravens have moved on and see the value in starting the season on the road fully rested against one of the AFC's toughest teams.

But that doesn't mean all Baltimore fans will see it the same way, and WBAL's Gerry Sandusky is hoping for a happy ending for everyone.

"O's win streak pivotal this week," Sandusky tweeted. "Don't want fans complaining Ravens aren't home and O's are. Win streak keeps town excited for both teams."

Can't-Miss 'America's Game' Segment

If you didn't catch "America's Game" on the NFL Network last night, we'll have a large chunk (34 min. or so) of the episode posted on our website today.

Honestly, it was VERY, VERY good.

It is one of the more transparent looks into the season, where Harbaugh, Flacco and Ray Lewis share personal emotions of the season and talk about some sensitive topics. Two different sideline spats between Flacco and Harbaugh and Cam Cameron were highlighted. Flacco admitted he had no idea why he checked down to Ray Rice on the fouth-and-29 in San Diego. There was Lewis' suggestion that the blackout wasn't an accident (after viewing it myself, I'm not sure how serious he was). And of course, you get jacked up all over again as you watch the Ravens overcome ridiculous obstacles to win the Super Bowl.

"'America's Game' on @nflnetwork is goin pretty hard right now, def gettin a lil fired up!" tweeted kicker Justin Tucker.