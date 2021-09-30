Late for Work 9/30: What Position Should Ravens Try to Upgrade Before Trade Deadline?

Jay Feely: Unquestionable That Justin Tucker Is Greatest Kicker of All Time

Add CBS Sports analyst and former NFL kicker Jay Feely to the long list of people who believe Justin Tucker is the GOAT at his position.

"It's unquestionable that he is the greatest of all time to ever play that position," Feely said on Glenn Clark Radio earlier this week while discussing Tucker's record-breaking, game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Lions. "You look at his career, he's 91 percent for his career. He has as many seasons over 90 percent as seasons under 90 percent. Just to give that context, I was hoping just to have a year or two in my whole career over 90 percent. That used to be the gold standard. … He's done it for his entire career."

Feely said he gives Tucker the edge over Adam Vinatieri, who played 24 seasons, holds numerous kicking records,[comma] and has four Super Bowl rings.

"Adam Vinatieri had some bigger kicks because he was able to go into the Super Bowl and have three game-winning kicks in the Super Bowl," Feely said. "… But Justin Tucker has been better than Adam Vinatieri in his career. If you look at their careers and put them up against each other, it's not a question of who is a better kicker over the course of their career."

Feely praised Tucker for being both clutch and consistent.