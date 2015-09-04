Late For Work 9/4: 7 Answers To Toughest Ravens Roster Questions

Oh, Asa Jackson. He has such big-play potential, yet he makes lots of mistakes.

For the second week in a row, he showed explosion on a return only to come up short. This time in Atlanta, he fell victim to the turf monster and went down untouched while juking the punter. Also for the second consecutive game, he fumbled a punt.

"Jackson is clearly the Ravens' most gifted returner, but can the Ravens trust him?" asked Zrebiec. "The Ravens have to figure out what to do with him]. He's their [toughest roster decision because he's their most explosive return man, but he's also mistake- and injury-prone. And if it's not Jackson, the Ravens need to go out and find a return man on the waiver wire."

Eisenberg: cut

Hensley: cut

Jones: keep

Which player will need to be the one-day sacrifice for Urban? One of the young running backs.

The prevailing thought is that Baltimore will use their one injured reserve – designated to return spot on defensive end Brent Urban (torn biceps). Only, they can't use that designation until after *the 53-man roster is finalized, so Urban will take up a valuable roster spot for one day. Who will need to be sacrificed?**

*With primary backup Lorenzo Taliaferro going down with an injury, there was a big opportunity for either Fitzgerald Toussaint or Terrence Magee to prove they belong. But neither gained separation from the other in the season finale in Atlanta. Since both are about equal, the Ravens can risk that at least one will clear the waiver wire if cut, says Jones.

"The prediction here is that the Ravens will waive both Magee and Toussaint to create a temporary roster spot to accommodate Brent Urban and to explore veteran backs that may become available elsewhere," wrote Jones. "They will then have the option to bring back either one assuming they clear waivers."

Jones and Hensley are on the same page with that prediction, but Eisenberg says safety Brynden Trawick will initially be cut and then brought back.

Eisenberg: Trawick, although he thinks both backs will be cut too

Jones: Magee or Toussaint

Hensley: Magee or Toussaint

Have the Ravens lost patience with Arthur Brown and are they cutting him loose? Harbs insinuated Brown is sticking around, and so everyone's predicting he will.

Even though Brown struggled on special teams Thursday night and is still stuck behind Daryl Smith and C.J. Mosley on defense, Harbaugh made it sound like the former second-round pick will remain in Baltimore even though it's "not written in stone."

Eisenberg: keep

Hensley: keep

Jones: keep Which WRs will make the team between Darren Waller and Jeremy Butler? It's not that complicated.*

"The wide receiver picture doesn’t look complicated," wrote Zrebiec.

Weeeeelllll, it's mostly simple, but still a lil' complicated.

Everyone can agree on the top five receivers: Steve Smith Sr., Breshad Perriman, Kamar Aiken, Marlon Brown and Michael Campanaro. They also agree that if Perriman still isn't healthy, there's a chance the Ravens will take a sixth. What they don't agree on is who would get that sixth spot.

"If they take six, the next in line most likely will be Jeremy Butler," wrote Zrebiec.

The guys below are going in a different direction, and I'm going with them. If Waller is cut, he may not clear waivers before the Ravens can sign him to the practice squad. If the Ravens keep seven because they're also nervous about Campanaro, THEN Butler makes the team.

Eisenberg: Waller

Jones: Waller

Hensley: Waller

If there's room for only one of four corners – Tray Walker, Asa Jackson, Cassius Vaughn or Quinton Pointer – who gets the spot? Walker's the guy.

Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb, Kyle Arrington and Rashaan Melvin are the top corners. If the Ravens keep five, the unanimous pick is Tray Walker. If they keep six, which is what Jones predicts, then Jackson gets the post because of his special teams ability.

Eisenberg: Walker

Jones: both, Ravens keep 6 instead of 5

Hensley: Walker

Is Jah Reid or Ryan Jensen one of the backups on the offensive line? Split decision.

Jensen's head injury complicated this decision, but if he doesn't make the full squad, then look for him to make the practice squad and be promoted if there are any lingering injury concerns with Eugene Monroe, Kelechi Osemele or James Hurst. Jensen can play guard, center and even tackle in a pinch.

Eisenberg: Jensen

Hensley: Neither, but Jensen to practice squad

Jones: Reid

*Kapron Lewis-Moore, DeAngelo Tyson or Christo Bilukidi? No consensus. What to do with a banged-up defensive line? The injuries to Timmy Jernigan and Urban opened the door for one of these reserves, and there is no consensus.

Eisenberg: Tyson and Bilukidi make it

Hensley: Tyson and Bilukidi make it

Jones: Lewis-Moore makes it

Marlon Resurfaces Thursday Night

Wide receiver Marlon Brown has been quiet during training camp and the preseason because of a back and hamstring injury.

Analysts said he needed a big night in Atlanta – not to make the team, he was already a lock – but just to get himself going again before the Ravens rely on him as the No. 3 receiver when the regular season kicks off.

Hensley believes Brown did just that.

"Wide receiver Marlon Brown let everyone know that he's still on the Baltimore Ravens," wrote Hensley.