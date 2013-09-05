Late For Work 9/5: Sapp, Irvin Take Jabs At Torrey Smith, Joe Flacco

"I remember when Torrey Smith came to the NFL Network this offseason, he was like, 'Nah, it's not going to be hard. We just show up and …' Are you kidding me, son?" Sapp exclaimed.

"[Opposing teams] measure themselves against the champions: how they come out of the locker room, how you get on the bus, how you do pregame meals. So if you do not understand what it is like to be hunted, you will now."

It's unclear exactly which interview Sapp was referring to, but in this NFL Network interview from July 16, Smith was asked about replacing Lewis' leadership role.

After saying Lewis was a "big loss" and the "top dog," Smith said: "When people see Ray, they think of a guy that is just vocal all the time. We have so many different guys that lead in a lot of different way. In terms of a guy that's more of a ra-ra-type leader, maybe Terrell Suggs. That was Terrell Suggs anyway. I don't view it as much different. [There's] definitely a void there, but we have so many different leaders that it's not necessarily one guy that needs to step up."

In addition to Sapp, other "NFL GameDay" analysts, many of whom had the opportunity to try to defend a championship, chimed in about the importance of having steady leadership when a team has a target on its back.

Host Rich Eisen joked that maybe it didn't matter the Ravens* *lost Lewis anyway, referencing Flacco's recent light-hearted comments that he sometimes didn't understand Lewis when he talked to the team. (By the way, Flacco has made that joke before, even when Lewis was still on the team. It's kind of funny how for some reason the old joke just recently went viral.)

Fellow analyst Michael Irvin, a three-time Super Bowl champion, used that as an opportunity to take a jab at Flacco.

"And if he couldn't understand championship talk, how can you lead these guys to a championship?" Irvin asked.

Flacco Leads In 'Mutiny' Meeting

While we're on the leadership topic, Flacco acknowledged to The Baltimore Sun's Matt Vensel that he would be "irritated" if some assume he isn't ready to be a leader.

Vensel then explained the role Flacco played in the intense meeting during the middle of last season that has been dubbed the "mutiny" meeting.

Some defensive players didn't like that they had to wear full pads in practice prior to the bye week. They also voiced disapproval of the game plan versus the Texans, in which Flacco came out throwing, but the offense didn't sustain drives and Flacco was picked off twice.

"The defense felt embarrassed, leading to raised voices and finger-pointing," Vensel wrote. "Flacco stood up and interjected. He told the room that the coaches put together the right game plan and that he took the blame for the offense not executing it. And instead of dwelling on the loss, he encouraged everyone to focus on the long road ahead."

Tight end Ed Dickson was struck by how Flacco didn't take either the players' side or the coaches' side.

"He just said, 'We've got to do better, guys,'" Dickson explained. Several Ravens, including Harbaugh, have said that meeting was a major turning point in becoming champions.

It happened at time when Lewis was out of building, rehabbing his torn triceps. Flacco helped in uniting the team.

"It was just a crazy meeting. … It was just one of those things that happen in the moment," Flacco told Vensel. "The last thing we needed was a divided locker room and people getting [angry] at this person for this. We needed to stick together as a team and lose as a team and win as a team. Losing one game wasn't going to define who we were, and that was the biggest thing I was trying to get across."

Ravens 'Upgraded' At Middle LinebackerHere's some strong language from ESPN's Jamison Hensley in regards to replacing Lewis' on-field impact (not his leadership).

"The Baltimore Ravens didn't just replace linebacker Ray Lewis. Judging by the preseason, they've upgraded the middle linebacker position," the AFC North blogger wrote. "The Ravens begin life without Lewis in Thursday's season opener in Denver, and the transition has been smoother than expected because of the play of Daryl Smith."

Hensley wrote it was a "real stroke of luck" for the Ravens to land Smith after first signing Rolando McClain, who decided to retire just 33 days after signing with the team.

And the front office was even able to sign the Jaguars' all-time leading tackler after June 1 so he wouldn't count against getting a compensatory pick in the 2014 draft.

"A quiet middle linebacker is definitely a departure from Lewis, and there are going to be questions about how the Ravens replace Lewis' leadership on the field. And no one believes Smith will ever be held in the same regard as Lewis," Hensley wrote. "But the Ravens are replacing a player at the end of his 17-year career, not one who was in the prime of a Hall of Fame-caliber career. In terms of statistics, Smith measures up to Lewis quite well."

Matt Elam Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Speaking of replacing Hall of Famers …

MMQB.com's Robert Klemko thinks the Ravens have a pretty good shot at filling the void left by safety Ed Reed with first-round draft pick Matt Elam.

"No disrespect to Ed Reed, one of the all-time greats, but Elam will remind Ravens fans of what they've been missing in either safety position for a year now," he wrote.

Klemko predicted Elam will win the Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. Fellow MMQB.com writer Greg Bedard predicted Suggs will return to form and win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time of his career.