Late for Work 9/7: Pundits Unanimous in Ravens vs. Bills Picks

James Urban Helping Improve Baltimore's Offense

Quarterback Joe Flacco enjoyed a superb preseason.

A popular cited reason for that performance has been the revamped receiving corps being an upgrade over 2017's group of pass-catchers. Another one has been Flacco's improved health compared toprevious seasons. The drafting of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round providing extra motivation for Flacco has also been theorized.

There's another reason for Flacco's play that has gone under the radar – the addition of Quarterbacks Coach James Urban.

"The offseason hiring of Urban and his reunion with (Offensive Coordinator Marty) Mornhinweg didn't generate a ton of attention," The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "But Flacco's career tendencies suggest that it probably should have. The veteran quarterback has seemingly benefitted in the past from having a traditional position coach as a conduit to the offensive coordinator."

Indeed, Flacco's best seasons have come when he's had a quarterbacks coach to help guide him.

Hue Jackson, now the Cleveland Browns' head coach, was Flacco's quarterbacks coach during his rookie year, when he made the jump from playing at the Division I-AA level to starting every game on his way to the AFC Championship game. In 2010, one of Flacco's better seasons, he had Jim Zorn as a quarterbacks coach, while Jim Caldwell held the role in 2012 before Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron was fired. The last time Flacco had a quarterbacks coach was with Rick Dennison under Gary Kubiak in 2014, yet another one of Flacco's best campaigns.

In Urban, whose previous job was coaching wide receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens may have found the perfect coach to step into this role because of his previous experience with Mornhinweg. Urban was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2010, which is when Mornhinweg was there as an offensive coordinator.

"The combination of another year under Marty and bringing James in, who has a relationship with him and knows how he works and can kind of give us the same message in our QB room without Marty having to be there all the time, has been a great asset," Flacco said.

WNST’s Luke Jones thinks Urban hasn't just helped Flacco, but the offense in general.

"One of the first things Urban noted about Flacco this spring was his natural arm talent, something that hasn't been utilized effectively in recent seasons," Jones wrote. "It's no coincidence the Ravens have placed more emphasis on the deep passing game in training camp."

Urban has also helped lessen the load on Mornhinweg. During games last season, Mornhinweg would have to balance speaking with the quarterbacks, other players and position coaches. During preseason games, Mornhinweg has had more time to speak with other contributors to the offense with Urban talking with whoever was quarterbacking at the time.

"Of course, this arrangement only works if Mornhinweg and Urban are in lockstep as those involved insist they are," Zrebiec wrote.

James Hurst Starting at Right Tackle Called "Surprising"

One of the Ravens' position battles oft written about and analyzed throughout the summer is at right tackle.

When the Ravens wrapped up their final preseason game, a lot of pundits assumed that rookie Orlando Brown Jr. would be starting at right tackle for the Ravens. It was an understandable position after Brown started four preseason games there, and played the majority of snaps.

When Baltimore's depth chart came out earlier this week though, James Hurst was listed as the first-string right tackle, with Brown backing him up. Yesterday, Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg confirmed that Hurst would be the team's right tackle for Week 1, which was a decision that RavensWire’s Matthew Stevens referred to as "surprising."

"What makes it even more surprising is Brown not only held his own, he excelled this preseason," Stevens wrote. "Brown showed the strength everyone knew he already had but also displayed enough speed to counter speed edge rushers reasonably well."

Brown did excel this summer, even making Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner’s Preseason Rookie Top 10 Performers of the Preseason for offense. But that's among rookies, and as Mornhinweg said Thursday, Hurst's experience matters.

Hurst does have experience on his side, having started 34 games in his NFL career, including playoffs. He has 18 starts at right and left tackle, while the other 16 came at left guard in 2017.

Though Hurst is currently the starter, that doesn't mean he'll keep that job for the rest of the season. One of Hurst's greatest strengths as a player is his versatility, so if an injury occurs elsewhere on the line, he may be called to cover there, which would insert Brown into the lineup.

There's also a chance that Brown could eventually beat out Hurst for the starting spot, which Jones believes is a real possibility.

"The Ravens have frequently deferred to veterans in position battles in the past, but that doesn't mean Brown won't be able to unseat Hurst in the near future, especially if the veteran struggles on the outside as he did in past stints at both tackle spots," Jones wrote.

Mornhinweg also weighed in on the competition, saying, "James is a heck of a player, and Orlando is coming. Orlando had just an outstanding preseason and training camp. So, Orlando is ready to go."

Just Like Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan Broke His Knee Brace Sliding

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Flacco have always been linked ever since the two entered the NFL in 2008. For years, it's been debated which of the two quarterbacks has had the better career, and who you'd rather have leading your team in a playoff game.

The two are now linked by something else – breaking their knee braces during games.

In the second quarter of last night's NFL opener, Ryan scrambled on a play when the Philadelphia Eagles got into Atlanta's backfield. After running for a few yards, Ryan slid with his left knee on the turf, which was a problem due to the fact he had a brace on that knee.