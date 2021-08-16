Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

Queen has been getting the Ray Lewis comparisons since the night the Ravens drafted him in the first round. He showed a ton of promise his rookie year, in which he led Baltimore in tackles, made three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

He's always been fast on the field, but now he knows where he should be running to, which makes him even faster.

"He was a rocket going to get that, and that's how you expect him to play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"I'm a person that likes to read what the critics say," Queen said. "I took to what they said, and I just went to work on it. I tried to get better, and I feel like I have a lot. It's a big season. There are a lot of expectations for me. So, I'm just trying to live up to them."