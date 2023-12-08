How to Get to Sunday's Ravens Game If You Usually Take Light Rail

Dec 08, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12823lightrail
Matt Patterson/AP Photo
M&T Bank Stadium in a general inside overhead or upper level deck view (GV) during an extra point attempt during an NFL football between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore.

If you're going to Sunday's Ravens-Rams game and usually travel via Light Rail, here's how you can still get to the game.

Due to the suspension of all area Light Rail service, the MTA will operate Express Shuttle Buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds stops directly to Camden Yards for Sunday's Ravens game.

Express Shuttle Bus departures from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds will begin at 10 a.m. and return from Camden Yards starting at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Light Rail Shuttle Buses will stop at each Light Rail stop to take fans to and from the stadium. 

The Metro Subway remains in operation. Fans utilizing this option can exit at Charles Center Station to access M&T Bank Stadium.

Related Content

news

Ronnie Stanley Says Bye Week Helped 'A Ton'

Coaching could be in Josh Bynes' future. John Harbaugh admired Manchester City's soccer trophies that were displayed at practice.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Josh Bynes Retires a Raven, Another Great Undrafted Linebacker

Josh Bynes played 12 years in the NFL after being told he couldn't hang in the league.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Rams

The Ravens are the overwhelming pick to beat the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Game

Four late additions have fortified the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense. ESPN pundit says Ravens are the team that matches up best against the 49ers.
news

Ravens' Top-Ranked Rushing Attack Could Be Crucial Down the Stretch

Jadeveon Clowney wants a strong finish to his impressive season by reaching double digits in sacks. The Rams' offense is superb at deception and utilizing their crafty receivers. Ronald Darby thinks his alma mater Florida State got a raw deal.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

David Blackburn, Mark Azevedo to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program

Two members of Baltimore's player personnel department will participate in the NFL's front office and general manager accelerator program at the December league meetings.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The Ravens return from the bye week to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Is 'Sneaky Candidate' for Defensive Player of the Year

How the Ravens can elevate the offense. Four Ravens are leading in Pro Bowl fan voting. Who is the scarier player: Lamar Jackson or Tyreek Hill?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising