How to Get to Sunday's Ravens Game If You Usually Take Light Rail

If you're going to Sunday's Ravens-Rams game and usually travel via Light Rail, here's how you can still get to the game.

Due to the suspension of all area Light Rail service, the MTA will operate Express Shuttle Buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds stops directly to Camden Yards for Sunday's Ravens game.

Express Shuttle Bus departures from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds will begin at 10 a.m. and return from Camden Yards starting at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Light Rail Shuttle Buses will stop at each Light Rail stop to take fans to and from the stadium.