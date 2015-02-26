M&T Bank Stadium Getting Wi-Fi This Season

Feb 26, 2015 at 07:55 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

26_StadiumWifiTickets_news.jpg


M&T Bank Stadium is undergoing a tech revolution this offseason.

The Ravens have invested in a $5 million project to install Wi-Fi access for fans across the stadium, and the upgrade will be completed before the start of the 2015 season.

"It should enable all our fans to be able to access everything you want to access during a game," Ravens President Dick Cass said. "I hope most fans are watching the game, but if you get bored you can turn to your phone and get whatever you want. It'll be a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi system."

Installing Wi-Fi will give fans the ability to access their social media channels, check fantasy scores, post photos and videos, and follow game information. Fans will be able to easily access all of the Ravens content on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Vine and the team's official mobile app.

The Wi-Fi installation continues a series of upgrades Ravens have made to M&T Bank Stadium over the last few years.

A $35 million upgrade was completed before last season, which revamped both the upper and lower level concourses. As part of that stadium enhancement project, the Ravens also improved cellular service around the stadium and upgraded the video presentation on the concourse and in-bowl.

While the Ravens have made a significant investment into the stadium and gameday experience, the team has decided not to raise ticket prices for the 2015 season. Ticket prices will remain unchanged for the third-straight year.

"We always look at what other teams are doing and how we slot in terms of our average ticket price and decided we didn't need to raise prices this year to maintain a position that we'd like to maintain," Cass said. "We do think that given the money we spend and the improvements we keep making at the stadium, we can justify being one of the more expensive tickets in the league, but we don't want to be the most expensive. We don't want to be in the top five.

"We sort of look at what everyone else is doing and make a judgment each year, and we just didn't think it was the right time to do it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

