Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Downing: We're talking draft? In mid-November? Did you forget that the Ravens are in first place in the division?! Look, it's far too early to start throwing out names that the Ravens could target when the draft rolls around five months from now, but I will talk through some of the positions the Ravens could address. I expect this draft to focus on the trenches. I know that's not sexy, but the Ravens will likely use the draft to beef up the line on both sides of the ball. The Ravens have a veteran defensive line where Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are set to become free agents, so there could be an early pick used on a defensive tackle/defensive end. Offensively, the line has questions as left tackle Ronnie Stanley is coming off another ankle surgery and center Bradley Bozeman is a free agent. There was plenty of speculation that the Ravens could draft a first-round offensive tackle last year, and this draft may be when it happens.