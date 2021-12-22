Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Downing: This is an interesting thought and something I hadn't previously considered. However, I'm not sure I see that as a natural fit. The benefit of Taysom Hill, particularly when the Saints had Drew Brees, is that he was a total change of pace. Hill gave the Saints a running threat that Brees didn't possess, and that allowed them to deploy some offensive packages that Brees couldn't run. It's a different situation with Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason the Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent and ultimately kept him on the roster is that he's a similar player to Jackson. The offense doesn't have to drastically change when Huntley enters the game. Players and media members even commented in training camp that Huntley looked like Jackson running the offense in practice.

What we've seen from Huntley the last two games is certainly encouraging, and he's shown the NFL that he absolutely should have been drafted. He's also proving he's a starting-caliber quarterback. The Ravens are in a favorable position to have him as Jackson's backup. But I don't think it's necessary to force him onto the field once Jackson is healthy. Another difference in comparing him to Hill is that the Saints used Hill in a variety of roles – quarterback, tight end, receiver, running back. Hill (6-foot-2, 221 pounds) is more of a power runner than Huntley (6-1, 196 pounds), so it made sense to occasionally line him up at spots like tight end. Huntley isn't that kind of player. The other consideration is that this season has proven the importance of having two quality quarterbacks. By putting Huntley on the field more often, he's more exposed to injury and potentially less viable as a backup. For all those reasons, I wouldn't expect to see the Ravens integrate Huntley more into the offense once Jackson returns.