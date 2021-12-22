Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Dec 22, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Downing_Garrett
Ryan_Mink_2018
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
122221-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Downing: This is an interesting thought and something I hadn't previously considered. However, I'm not sure I see that as a natural fit. The benefit of Taysom Hill, particularly when the Saints had Drew Brees, is that he was a total change of pace. Hill gave the Saints a running threat that Brees didn't possess, and that allowed them to deploy some offensive packages that Brees couldn't run. It's a different situation with Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason the Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent and ultimately kept him on the roster is that he's a similar player to Jackson. The offense doesn't have to drastically change when Huntley enters the game. Players and media members even commented in training camp that Huntley looked like Jackson running the offense in practice.

What we've seen from Huntley the last two games is certainly encouraging, and he's shown the NFL that he absolutely should have been drafted. He's also proving he's a starting-caliber quarterback. The Ravens are in a favorable position to have him as Jackson's backup. But I don't think it's necessary to force him onto the field once Jackson is healthy. Another difference in comparing him to Hill is that the Saints used Hill in a variety of roles – quarterback, tight end, receiver, running back. Hill (6-foot-2, 221 pounds) is more of a power runner than Huntley (6-1, 196 pounds), so it made sense to occasionally line him up at spots like tight end. Huntley isn't that kind of player. The other consideration is that this season has proven the importance of having two quality quarterbacks. By putting Huntley on the field more often, he's more exposed to injury and potentially less viable as a backup. For all those reasons, I wouldn't expect to see the Ravens integrate Huntley more into the offense once Jackson returns.

Mink: I love what Huntley has done this season in relief, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves here after two and three-quarters games. Jackson is the Ravens' quarterback and they're not going to bench him if he's healthy enough to play. Sure, Jackson was in the biggest slump of his career before his ankle injury, but I think he could snap out of that quickly and perhaps a little time away helps clear his head. Jackson has a long track record of being an elite QB and game-changer. The Ravens aren't going to throw that all away based on a couple good games from Huntley. Also, the more teams see of Huntley, the more they will adjust just like the did against Jackson.

I wrote about this yesterday, but the Ravens are going to play Jackson if he's 100% healthy. The question is if Jackson isn't in tip-top shape. How close does he need to be for the Ravens to go with him over Huntley's hot hand?

Mink: This is a good question and one I was thinking about when Brown caught a season-high 10 passes but they went for just 43 yards. That's not the typical stat line of a big-play speedster. Despite the amount of blitzing opponents have done, they've actually also played their corners back and given Baltimore's receivers a lot of cushion to avoid getting burnt deep. That has made it harder to get over the top, plus it forces the quarterback to hold the ball a little longer if they're going to try. The Ravens have pivoted because of that to throwing Brown more quick-hitters and having him work underneath.

Baltimore did take a couple deep shots to Brown in Cleveland, including one on the final drive that came up short, but Huntley's passes were just a bit too deep. Brown expressed confidence today that he can get some big plays, saying, "I feel I can get behind anybody, no matter how far back they play. We're going to connect on it eventually, so we're just going to keep working."

Downing: First of all, something we've all seen this year is that injury return timetables can be difficult to predict. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Nick Boyle (knee) showed that this season as they dealt with setbacks in recovering from major injuries. Hopefully those two are the outliers, but their lengthy recoveries served as a good reminder of how difficult it can be to return after a major injury.

Stanley's status will once again be something to watch early next season. He opted for the surgery in hopes of being full-strength for next year, but I would expect him to be cautious in returning to action considering he's now had multiple surgeries. The knee injuries to Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will also be important to monitor. The silver lining with those injuries is that they happened before the season, so those players have more time to recover. But the Ravens won't want to rush any of them back to action knowing how important they are to the team. The hope would be that Peters, Dobbins and Edwards are back well before Week 1, but that certainly depends on their rehab and recovery. If all goes according to plan, hopefully none of the injuries from this year will linger into the 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Calais Campbell returned to practice on a limited basis. On the offensive line, right tackle Patrick Mekari was limited while Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips didn't practice.
news

News & Notes: Sunday Isn't Do-Or-Die, But It's Very Important

On the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has other priorities. Hollywood says he wasn't easy for Tyler Huntley to see on the failed two-point conversion against the Packers. Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore's offensive line is gelling.
news

Ravens Place Five More Players on COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Race, Week 16

Here's how the Ravens' playoff chances look and where the rest of the AFC playoff contenders stand.
news

Late for Work 12/22: As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

Tyler Huntley is making teams regret not drafting him. John Harbaugh is on the cold seat. Marlon Humphrey is named the NFL's best matchup cornerback by ESPN.
news

Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Ravens Sign Daryl Worley

The Ravens have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and moved DB Kevin Toliver to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

What Mink Thinks: Tyler Huntley's Hot Hand Has Created a Tough Decision

There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. But if Lamar Jackson's injured ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's must-win game in Cincinnati, the Ravens could opt to go with Tyler Huntley.
news

Eisenberg: Bengals Have Ravens Right Where They Want Them

It's dangerous to start thinking you've got the Ravens right where you want them. Because they really wouldn't want it any other way.
news

Late for Work 12/21: Playoff Chances Have Plummeted, But Ruling Out Ravens 'Would Be a Mistake'

John Harbaugh's two-point conversion decisions 'haven't been about analytics.' ESPN's Mike Greenberg says there aren't 32 NFL quarterbacks better than Tyler Huntley the way he played Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Several injured players will work through injuries this week, hoping to return Sunday. Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens looked solid as the starting safety duo. The offensive line acquitted itself well against the Packers.
news

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could be without one of their top pass rushers against the Bengals, but are getting a veteran outside linebacker back to action.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising