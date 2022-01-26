Mailbag: Early Picks for Ravens' Top Draft Choice

Mink: I'm not going to pretend like I know all the factors that went into Harbaugh and Martindale's decision to part ways. I will say that I think the Ravens wish they got more sacks this past season and over the years. Sacks aren't everything when it comes to pressure, but they're certainly something, and Baltimore hasn't ranked in the top 10 in sacks any of the past several years. The Ravens were 24th in the league this year. That's particularly surprising considering the Ravens have been at the top of the league or near it in blitz rate.

The Ravens turn over every stone in the offseason looking for ways to improve all units, and I think the defense will get a hard look with a new coordinator taking over the reins. I do think the Ravens will analyze why pass rushers are having more sack production elsewhere as opposed to Baltimore. For example, Yannick Ngakoue had five sacks in six games with the Vikings in 2020, then three in nine games with the Ravens after the trade. When he left for Oakland in free agency, he posted 10 sacks in 2021. Matthew Judon more than doubled his sack total from 2020 to 2021 after he went to New England. Za'Darius Smith exploded after signing with Green Bay.