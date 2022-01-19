Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Downing: First all of, your last statement is totally true: Every injury is different. Players' bodies don't necessarily respond to injuries the same way. Timetables change. Setbacks can happen. Nobody wants that, but we saw that this year as Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Nick Boyle (knee) both tried to battle back from serious injuries. Now, with that said, the Ravens hope that just about everyone is ready for the season opener. Let's start with Stanley. When he elected to have surgery, he said it was with the intent of returning to full strength in 2022. He had the surgery in October, which gives him nearly 11 months to get healthy for Week 1. His recovery from the initial injury has been anything but smooth, but he and the Ravens hope this surgery gets him back to his All-Pro level.