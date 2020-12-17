Mailbag: Jumpstart the Passing Game or Run, Run, Run?

Downing: Absolutely. The Ravens would love to keep Orlando and he's someone who fits what it means to play like a Raven. He's been part of the Ravens organization since he was a kid watching his dad play in Baltimore, and there's no question it would mean a lot to him to stay here long-term. Now here's the challenge: the price to keep him is certainly going up. After the season-ending injury to Ronnie Stanley, Brown moved from right tackle to left tackle and is proving he can handle the blindside at the NFL level. He's been a dominant blocker in the run game and Ravens' re-worked offensive line played probably its best game of the season Monday against the Browns. Brown is already a Pro Bowler who will likely get paid as one of the top right tackles in the league, and his performance on the left side will definitely earn him some bidders interested in having him play left tackle. The Ravens already locked up Ronnie Stanley with a long-term deal. Can Eric DeCosta work his magic and retain both of his young tackles with other good, young players such as Matthew Judon, Mark Andrews and Yannick Ngakoue, also looking for deals? Hard to say.