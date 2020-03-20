Mailbag: More Moves Coming for Ravens?

Mink: With more draft ammunition (the second-round pick from the Hayden Hurst trade and third-round and fourth-round compensatory pick), Eric DeCosta has a lot of flexibility to move around the draft. This year, I would expect that a trade-up is more likely than moving back to get more picks. The Ravens don't have many holes and if they feel like a player they really covet falls into striking distance (but won't make it to No. 28), they have the ability to go up. I wouldn't expect a huge leap though. The Steelers leapt 10 spots last year to get inside linebacker Devin Bush, which worked out pretty well. Could Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen be a target?