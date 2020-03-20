Mailbag: More Moves Coming for Ravens?

Mar 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Downing_Garrett
by Ryan Mink & Garrett Downing
032020_Mailbag

In order to practice responsible social distancing, Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink are not recording Mailbag together from Downing's basement … but we're still answering your questions!

Here's this week's (written and extended) Mailbag:

Mink: I'm no salary-cap expert, but I would recommend following Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, who is extremely tuned into these issues. He estimates that after all the reported signings and Sam Koch's two-year extension are factored in, the Ravens will have about $10 million in salary-cap space. There are also some other ways to free up more space if needed.

So, yes, there is enough money to make another signing, but I don't expect another "big" one. The Ravens would probably prefer to go into the draft with another inside linebacker on the roster (Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both on the market) and may want to add a veteran guard too after the Marshal Yanda retirement. They still need money to sign draft picks, restricted free agents, and have money left to roll into the season.

Downing: Yes, I think the sack numbers will increase in big way with Campbell in the middle of the defense, both overall and with four-man pressures. His ability to get interior pass rush is something the Ravens have lacked in recent years, and he has a proven track record for getting after the quarterback. Campbell put up 31.5 sacks over the last three years in Jacksonville. While Raven Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale loves to bring pressure, I'm sure he has a big smile on his face knowing how Campbell will bring a big improvement to the four-man rush.

Mink: With more draft ammunition (the second-round pick from the Hayden Hurst trade and third-round and fourth-round compensatory pick), Eric DeCosta has a lot of flexibility to move around the draft. This year, I would expect that a trade-up is more likely than moving back to get more picks. The Ravens don't have many holes and if they feel like a player they really covet falls into striking distance (but won't make it to No. 28), they have the ability to go up. I wouldn't expect a huge leap though. The Steelers leapt 10 spots last year to get inside linebacker Devin Bush, which worked out pretty well. Could Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen be a target?

Downing: I think the draft is the better bet to add another offensive playmaker. Like Mink detailed above, the Ravens don't have a ton of cap space at their disposal, so it would be tough to find an offensive playmaker with what they have left. Plus, this year's draft class is considered the deepest receiver group in recent memory, so they Ravens will have their opportunities to snag a playmaking rookie.

Mink: The Ravens would still like to re-sign Judon to a long-term deal, but it takes two to tango. We don't know what Judon and his agent are asking for, nor what the Ravens' ceiling is. So far, they clearly haven't been close enough to get a deal done. It wouldn't be surprising to see Judon play out his franchise tag year at about $16 million and see this re-addressed next offseason.

Downing: Antonio Brown's talent is undeniable. The Ravens know that first-hand from going against him for his nine seasons in Pittsburgh. But this would not purely be a football decision given Brown's issues off the field and accusations of domestic violence. He quickly wore out his welcome in Oakland last summer and then was released by the Patriots after just one game because of off-the-field allegations. Brown is a great player, but given the issues off the field, it would be surprising to see him end up in Baltimore.

Mink: I don't think Mark Ingram II is going anywhere. His contract is a bargain for the kind of impact he has on this team, both from his Pro Bowl production and leadership. I still doubt the Ravens go with a first-round running back, but they also drafted Todd Heap in the first round in 2001 when they still had Shannon Sharpe on the roster. Maybe they could view D'Andre Swift as a long-term answer who could learn from, and back up, Ingram in his rookie year.

Downing: Maybe both. They have to replace Yanda, and that won't be an easy task. A veteran guard could help fill the void, but I also fully expect the Ravens to draft at least one offensive lineman. DeCosta already said at the Combine that he expects to draft a lineman at some point. I could see the Ravens adding a veteran guard in the second or third wave of free agency, and then continuing to add competition to the line through the draft.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tavon Young Can Help at Outside Corner, Ravens Ready to Mix Coverages

John Harbaugh congratulates his brother and fires back at critics. Pernell McPhee is close to returning. Harbaugh is saddened by the sudden passing of Demaryius Thomas.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Banged-Up Secondary Is Getting Healthier

After losing Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the year, the rest of the Ravens secondary is getting healthier. Tight end Nick Boyle has returned to practice.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 14

The Ravens have dominated the Browns under John Harbaugh, but Lamar Jackson struggled in his last meeting with Cleveland.
news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Outlets don't know which way to go in a rematch between the AFC North rivals in Week 14.
news

Late for Work 12/10: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Rematch

Some pundits feel the Ravens have reached 'critical mass' with their injuries. Criticism of Greg Roman for the struggling offense is off base.
news

Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

A season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey will put more weight on a cornerback rotation that now features Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Addresses Blitz Plan, Spacing, and More Issues

Greg Roman puts his trust in Tyre Phillips to improve. Mark Andrews, Roman both say they could've done better on the two-point conversion. Wink Martindale isn't going to change Ravens' aggressive mentality.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Most Successful Uniform in Cleveland

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and purple pants against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Ravens Nominate Lamar Jackson for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Lamar Jackson is this year's Ravens nominee for the Art Rooney Award, presented to an NFL player who demonstrates sportsmanship and fair play.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Fans can tune in on CBS Sunday at 1 p.m. for the game from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
news

Late for Work 12/9: When Could Ja'Wuan James Be Ready to Play?

Ravens' track record shows counting them out would be premature. John Harbaugh has done some of his best work after tough losses. Bleacher Report names a cornerback as the Ravens' top early draft target.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising