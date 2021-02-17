Mailbag: More Targets for Salary-Cap Help Extensions?

Downing: The first step is determining whether Orlando Brown Jr. is going to be part of that line. Brown has reportedly asked to be traded to a team where he could play left tackle, and it would be a blow to the offensive line to lose the two-time Pro Bowl tackle. If the Ravens trade Brown, then finding a right tackle could become a priority in free agency or the draft, depending on whether the Ravens feel comfortable with having Tyre Phillips step into the right tackle spot. If Brown remains in Baltimore this season, then the Ravens' tackles are set and they can focus their efforts on upgrading the interior of the line. I look at center as a spot where the Ravens could use a veteran player. Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari both played well at times, but they also both had issues snapping the ball in key moments. If the Ravens have a chance to add a veteran center through free agency, similar to what they did with Matt Birk a decade ago, then that would be a great addition.