Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Mink: The Ravens' sights remain fixed on winning the AFC North, so they will not be resting the starters Sunday against the Steelers. As long as they have a chance to capture the division title, which would come with the No. 3 seed and at least one home playoff game, they will fight for it.

As it pertains to Lamar Jackson, I think he plays when he's healthy enough to do so and feels good. He's not going to go out there and try to hobble through a non-playoff game. I also don't think he or the Ravens would want him to sit out if he's 100%.

If the Ravens were to lose this weekend and the Bengals win, then Cincinnati captures the North. At that point, maybe Baltimore would rest some starters going into Week 18. Maybe.

The other factor is that it seems much more beneficial to get the No. 5 seed instead of the No. 6 seed, which means the Ravens need to keep winning to stay a step ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), who have also clinched a wild-card playoff spot. The No. 5 seed will face the AFC South winner (Jaguars or Titans) as opposed to the Chiefs, Bills, or Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.

The Ravens have played well on the road this season. They're 5-2 at home and 5-3 on the road. According to Football Outsiders' DVOA, the Ravens have the third-best road offense in the league this season. The fact that the Ravens won a playoff game in Tennessee in 2020 probably factors into the feeling that maybe it's best to go that route too. There's something about being in the enemy's house that has seemed to bring out the best in Baltimore.