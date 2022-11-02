Mailbag: When Will the Ravens Invest at Wide Receiver?

Mink: The Ravens have invested a lot at wide receiver. They just haven't done so via free agency or trade – yes, including before this year's trade deadline.

Eric DeCosta used first-round picks on wide receivers in two of his first three years as general manager, grabbing Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. The Ravens didn't draft a wide receiver this year but picked two in each of the previous four drafts. It's clear that Baltimore wants to add talent at the position, and continues to take swings.

It's just that the Ravens have not spent a lot of money at the position. They have instead chosen to try to stockpile young talent that can grow with Lamar Jackson while not gobbling up a ton of the team's salary cap space.

Wide receivers are incredibly expensive. Trading for DJ Moore, Brandin Cooks or Jerry Jeudy, for example, would have required likely a first-round pick in return, plus taking on big salaries in the case of Moore or Cooks. Jeudy is likely headed for a payday soon.

By comparison, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith cost far less in trade value (reported second- and fifth-round picks) and if the Ravens do sign him to an extension, it won't break the bank. There are 14 wide receivers with an average salary of $20 million or above. There are zero inside linebackers at that number. Smith is one of the top five players at his position in the league. The same cannot be said about the receivers supposedly available at the deadline.

Now, one could argue that wide receiver is a more valuable position than inside linebacker, but I'm not as sold on that for the Ravens, specifically. Of course, having top-notch wide receivers is always going to help an offense be better. But the Ravens offense thrives when Jackson is protected well and the ground game is humming. Jackson loves throwing to his tight ends, and when protected well he's shown the ability to have a strong passing game even without premier outside weapons around him. The win in Tampa was a prime example. The Ravens offense caught fire in the second half, even with Bateman and Mark Andrews sidelined by injuries.