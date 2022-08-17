Mailbag: What Signing Is Left, Wide Receiver or Linebacker?

Mink: I think a linebacker is more likely at this point. The Ravens signed Trent Harris last week but he suffered an injury in his first few days of practice and has been placed on Injured Reserve. The Ravens also lost SAM linebacker Vince Biegel to a season-ending torn Achilles. So they could use some more depth, and probably somebody with a little versatility to play outside or inside. The desire is clearly there for more help at linebacker.

I know we've talked a ton about the possibility of signing another wide receiver, but, at least to me, that was always contingent on how well the wideouts did in training camp. Their performance has been one of the brightest spots of camp. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II have all been very good. I just don't see wide receiver as a problem. Now, injuries that knocked Duvernay and now Proche out of practice for chunks of time do bring up depth questions. The strong preseason and training camps being had by Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and Jaylon Moore give the Ravens confidence that they have enough depth. Or Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh may still say they'd like to have more of a sure thing in terms of depth with a veteran.