Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Be Made After Week 1?

Sep 16, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Downing_Garrett
by Ryan Mink & Garrett Downing
091620-Mailbag

Mink: Were we watching the same game? You sure you didn't tune into a replay of Week 4 from last year? The Browns didn't "run all over" the Ravens. Baltimore gave up 138 yards on the ground to one of the best running back duos, and a very good offensive line, in the league. Much of the damage came on two runs on the same drive, which I went back and watched the tape on.

On Nick Chubb's 29-yard gallop, Calais Campbell was so late coming onto the field that he never got into his stance. He was washed down the line and rookie linebacker Malik Harrison charged up-field, leaving an open cutback lane. On Kareem Hunt's 22-yard run two plays later, you've got to tip your cap to the Browns' blocking. They moved Jaylon Ferguson off the ball, took down Justin Ellis and walled off L.J. Fort to find a lane.

Of course, the Ravens don't want to give up long runs like those, but the run defense was pretty strong for the most part. As the rookie inside linebackers get more experience and the unit gels overall (it is the group that had the most turnover this offseason with zero preseason games to play together), they will get better. Yes, the Texans and Chiefs both have strong run games as well, but I like the Ravens' chances.

Downing: Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game and again on Monday that Ronnie Stanley's ankle injury isn't considered serious. It's also worth noting that Stanley stayed on the sidelines during the game and was standing up late in the fourth quarter, rather than hobbling around on crutches. The Ravens had a huge lead at the time. The expectation is for Stanley to practice Wednesday, and the team's first injury report could provide some clarity on his status for this week.

At this point, adding a left tackle or seeking out a trade doesn't make much sense. Stanley isn't expected to be sidelined for long, and he's one of the best offensive linemen in the game. Veteran D.J. Fluker held his own stepping in for Stanley after the injury, and the Ravens continued to put up points in the second half. If this turns into a nagging issue, then the Ravens could look into options along the offensive line, but it's premature to go down that road right now.

Mink: Did y'all wake up on the wrong side of the bed on Victory Monday or something? You're making it seem like the Ravens were on the wrong side of a 38-6 final score. Anyway, the Ravens got two sacks on Baker Mayfield – one from Patrick Queen and another from Tyus Bowser. They would like more than that, but let's not forget the kind of day that Mayfield had. He was 21-of-39 for 189 yards and picked off once when Campbell dropped into coverage to tip a ball that Marlon Humphrey snagged. That seems like a better outcome to me. The blitz-happy Ravens brought some interesting wrinkles into Week 1 and it paid off. The sacks will come.

Downing: Secondary: A. I've said over and over that I think the Ravens have the best secondary in the NFL, and they sure looked like it Sunday when Marlon Humphrey picked off Mayfield on the opening drive and the Browns offense never got into a rhythm. The Ravens held wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to just three catches for 22 yards, the second-lowest total of his career. That's a pretty good start for this secondary. As far as midseason deals, I'm not sure what the Ravens would be looking to add. They won't get a better cornerback than Humphrey or Marcus Peters, and the safety duo is set with Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott. Barring any injuries, I don't expect a midseason move.

Related Content

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Texans
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Texans

Ronnie Stanley and Jimmy Smith did not practice Wednesday. Justice Hill returned to practice after missing the season opener. Chris Moore and Justin Madubuike did not practice after missing Week 1. 
Mark Andrews Is Dominating at Tight End And Wide Receiver
news

Mark Andrews Is Dominating at Tight End And Wide Receiver

A converted wide receiver from high school, the Pro Bowler is enjoying an expanded role in the Ravens offense.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Game Is Slowing Down for Him

Film study, practice reps and experience are helping Lamar Jackson excel. Teammates knew that DeShon Elliott was ready for a bigger role. Jackson appreciates Willie Snead IV's diverse skillset. 
Healthcare workers
news

Ravens Make Donation to Baltimore Health Corps in COVID Fight

The Baltimore Health Corps is recruiting, training and employing more than 300 residents who are currently jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve as contract tracers and care coordinators.
Bears WR Allen Robinson
news

Late for Work 9/16: Ravens Named Among Teams Who Could Pursue Allen Robinson 

How the Ravens slowed down the Browns' passing attack. Not much movement in latest power rankings. A reminder of just how important Justin Tucker is. 
Lamar Jackson Begins Another Season by Winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week
news

Lamar Jackson Begins Another Season by Winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson was the AFC's best offensive player in Week 1. He has been the conference Offensive Player of the Week six times in his young career.
Eisenberg: The New Lamar Jackson Passing Debate
news

Eisenberg: The New Lamar Jackson Passing Debate

Lamar Jackson has put an end to his war with doubters. Now how high can he go as a passer?
Steelers RB James Conner
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Victory Comes With Injuries to Three Starters

Running back James Conner and two offensive linemen were injured in Pittsburgh's win. Browns TE David Njoku goes to injured reserve. Joe Burrow's resiliency impressed his teammates in NFL debut.
Miles Boykin's Mother Makes 'Madden' History
news

Miles Boykin's Mother Makes 'Madden' History

Xbox, Microsoft and EA Sports made Felicia Boykin the first woman to grace a 'Madden' cover.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/15: Three Ways Lamar Jackson's Passing Has Improved

With dominant victory, Ravens quickly shut down talk of a letdown. Fans remind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. of their snarky tweets about Marcus Peters last year. 
G Tyre Phillips
news

News & Notes: Tyre Phillips Handles First NFL Start Impressively

The outlook remains positive for Ronnie Stanley's ankle injury. Derek Wolfe was a steady presence in his Ravens' debut. Ravens will continue to rotate their inside linebackers.

Advertising