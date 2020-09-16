Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Be Made After Week 1?

Mink: Did y'all wake up on the wrong side of the bed on Victory Monday or something? You're making it seem like the Ravens were on the wrong side of a 38-6 final score. Anyway, the Ravens got two sacks on Baker Mayfield – one from Patrick Queen and another from Tyus Bowser. They would like more than that, but let's not forget the kind of day that Mayfield had. He was 21-of-39 for 189 yards and picked off once when Campbell dropped into coverage to tip a ball that Marlon Humphrey snagged. That seems like a better outcome to me. The blitz-happy Ravens brought some interesting wrinkles into Week 1 and it paid off. The sacks will come.