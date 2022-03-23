Mailbag: What Pass Rusher Can Ravens Get After Za'Darius Smith Backed Out?

Mink: It was a bummer to lose Za'Darius Smith after he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Ravens. But alas, it's time to move on. Baltimore clearly felt it was important to address pass rusher and was willing to put some serious money behind it. Since then, the Ravens did pivot to ink defensive tackle Michael Pierce and fullback Patrick Ricard, but I expect they'll still address the position with a signing.

Now who could that be? The Ravens are reportedly hosting young, ascending pass rushers Rasheem Green and Arden Key. Green had a career-high 6.5 sacks last season and is a big-bodied rusher who played a versatile role for Seattle. Key broke out in San Francisco last season, posting 6.5 sacks after putting up three in his previous three seasons. Either player would be a strong addition and give Baltimore some more youth on the edges.

Jadeveon Clowney, who has been much debated by fans over the years in Baltimore, is the biggest-name option remaining, as he's coming off his best campaign in years with 9.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits last season with the Browns. Clowney has had the injury bug the past few years, but he suited up for 14 games last season. Plus, the Browns are reportedly trying to retain him, so stealing him from a division rival would add a little more value.

I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Justin Houston returning. Though he had just 4.5 sacks last season and is now 33 years old, Houston did get a fair amount of pressure. He loved the Ravens culture and made a strong impression in his first year in purple, both on the field and as a mentor to the team's younger pass rushers. He would also be a much more affordable option.