Mailbag: What Should We Expect from Yannick Ngakoue in His First Game?

Downing: I wouldn't rule out another trade. General Manager Eric DeCosta has proven that he's going to look for every possible way to upgrade this team, and he's not afraid to pull off big-ticket trades. The Ravens have acquired more talent via trade in the last year – Ngakoue, Peters and Calais Campbell – than any team in the NFL. When the Ravens announced the trade for Ngakoue, DeCosta said in a statement that the Ravens weren't done building the roster, so it's safe to say he's exploring all options to improve this team. In terms of the position the Ravens would look to add via trade, tight end, wide receiver and offensive line all come to mind. I'd be surprised if the Ravens are able to bring in another Pro Bowler via trade, but we should all know by now that DeCosta often has tricks up his sleeve.